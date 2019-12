Driving the news: A TikTok spokesperson said Zhu still wants to hold the meetings, just not this week.

“TikTok has no higher priority than ensuring Congress Members’ questions are addressed fully and transparently," the company said in a statement. "To ensure these conversations are as productive as possible, we're postponing these meetings until after the holidays.”

What they're saying: Republican Senators Marsha Blackburn and Josh Hawley, who both had meetings scheduled with Zhu, were quick to call out the company on Twitter.

"What is the real reason TikTok has cancelled my meeting with CEO Alex Zhu? What are they really doing with your data and what type surveillance are they conducting on your precious children? TikTok — you owe us answers," Blackburn tweeted.

"NEWS: @tiktok_us just cancelled their meeting with me this week. Not willing to answer questions. Get a call from Beijing?" Hawley said via Twitter.

Hawley introduced legislation that took aim at TikTok last month, while Blackburn has pressed the company on digital gifts and children's privacy.

Context: The meetings with Hawley and Blackburn were part of a planned effort by Zhu to meet with some of the app's toughest critics on Capitol Hill, as reported by The Washington Post.