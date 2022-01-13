Charli D’Amelio is bringing home more than some top CEOs, per The Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: TikTok — now more popular than Google — has propelled creators like D’Amelio, 17, into a new class of business empires driven by follower count.

By the numbers: D’Amelio, TikTok’s top account with 133.4 million followers, earned $17.5 million last year, according to Forbes.