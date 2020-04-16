1 hour ago - Technology

TikTok beefs up parental controls over teens' accounts

Margaret Harding McGill

Photo Illustration: Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

TikTok is offering new ways for parents to control how their teenagers use the popular video-sharing app, according a blog post Thursday.

Why it matters: TikTok is surging in popularity among teens, but with that boost comes additional scrutiny about child safety and privacy measures.

Details: Starting April 30, TikTok will disable direct messages for users under 16. In the coming weeks, the company is also rolling out a new "Family Pairing" tool that will allow parents to link their accounts to their teens' accounts to control:

  • How long their children can spend on TikTok each day.
  • What content their children can see, with the ability to restrict videos that may not be appropriate for younger users.
  • Who can send messages to the account (parents will also be able to fully disable all direct messages for minor children 16 or older).

Under TikTok's existing terms of service, children under 13 can't use the app.

What they're saying: "We believe these options promote a safer and more trustworthy experience for our users of all ages, but our progress in this area is also never finished," TikTok's Jeff Collins, senior director of trust and safety, wrote in the post.

  • The move earned praise from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which has called on tech companies to do more to protect children online.
  • "We're grateful to TikTok for their leadership in prioritizing safety and education because we believe those efforts are a critical step in helping families safely navigate the online world." NCMEC president John Clark said in a statement.

Go deeper: More younger members of Generation Z use TikTok than Facebook

Go deeper

Margaret Harding McGill

TikTok forms outside group to help shape content moderation policies

Photo: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images.

TikTok on Wednesday unveiled a group of outside advisers with expertise in child safety, hate speech, misinformation and other areas that will help guide its content moderation policies.

The big picture: Online platforms are facing intense scrutiny from lawmakers and even the Justice Department over how they decide what their users can and can't say and do.

Go deeperArrowMar 18, 2020 - Technology
Margaret Harding McGill

Kids' privacy groups ask FTC to probe Google, Disney as streaming surges

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Children's privacy advocates on Thursday cited the coronavirus pandemic to urge the Federal Trade Commission to force companies like Google and Disney to turn over details on how they gather and use data to target kids.

The big picture: The groups argue that with more children at home streaming video and relying on online learning, it's vital the agency understands digital media's and ed tech companies' collection and use of data.

Go deeperArrowMar 26, 2020 - Technology
Sara Fischer

Facebook to allow users to access data generated from engagement

Photo: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Facebook said Monday it's updating its data privacy tools to include additional information about what content users interact with on Facebook and the machine learning data created from their engagement, which the company uses to infer what else they may like.

Why it matters: Facebook wants to ensure it's getting ahead of any privacy regulations, with GDPR now long in effect, and before the new California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which went into effect Jan. 1, starts being officially enforced on July 1.

Go deeperArrowMar 30, 2020 - Technology