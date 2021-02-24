Tiger Woods crash: What we know

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tiger Woods crash: What we know

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Photo: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Tiger Woods underwent emergency surgery to repair damage to his right leg and ankle, after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday in which his SUV ran off the road.

What we know: The golf star "is currently awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room" at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, according to a late-night statement from his team.

  • Anish Mahajan, the hospital's chief medical officer and interim CEO, said Woods had comminuted fractures (i.e. the bone broke into more than two fragments) affecting the upper and lower portions of his right tibia and fibula.
  • The bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia, and additional injuries to the foot and ankle bones were stabilized using pins and screws, added Mahajan.
Photo: Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The crash: The incident happened around 7:15am PT on Hawthorne Boulevard, near the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, a coastal Los Angeles suburb.

  • Woods was on his way to meet Drew Brees and Justin Herbert for a photoshoot at Riviera Country Club, about 25 miles north of the crash location, per ESPN.
  • He was driving a 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV, which had been loaned out to him. Last week, he hosted the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational.
  • The crash occurred on a winding two-lane road with a speed limit of 45 mph. Woods was traveling at a "greater speed than normal," but did not seem impaired, said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
  • Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzalez said crashes in the area are common because the road quickly descends and features an "S" curve. "That specific stretch of roadway is one of our trouble spots," he said.

The scene: Woods "left his lane, crashed into a sign on the median ... crossed into the southbound lanes, skipped a curb and went into a nearby field, where his vehicle hit a tree and came to a stop," per WashPost.

  • He was found pinned in the driver's seat of his car, which had deployed its air bags. He was wearing his seatbelt, which may have saved his life.
  • The fire department used a pry bar and an ax to free Woods, who was unable to walk and immediately rushed to the hospital.
  • "I spoke to him," said Gonzalez, the first officer on the scene. "I asked him what his name was. He told me his name was Tiger. ... He seemed lucid and calm."

Watch: Helicopter footage (AP)

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
Updated 7 hours ago - Sports

Tiger Woods "awake, responsive" in hospital after rollover crash

Tiger Woods golfing at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando in December 2020. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is "awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room" after sustaining serious leg injuries in a rollover car crash in Los Angeles County, his team said in a statement early Wednesday.

The latest: Per the statement, the 45-year-old golfing great underwent "a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle" at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Tuesday night.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sarah Mucha
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Senate committee postpones hearing for imperiled Tanden

Neera Tanden. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Senate Homeland Security Committee is postponing a confirmation hearing scheduled Wednesday for Neera Tanden, Axios has learned, a potential death knell for President Biden's nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget.

Why it matters: Tanden’s nomination was already in peril after several senators voiced their opposition. While the White House has continued to stand by her, the last-minute postponement is another indication of the tenuousness of her confirmation.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey, author of @Work
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

How corporate America leaves behind Black professionals

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Across cities, companies and industries, Black professionals are underrepresented in the top jobs.

Why it matters: Fixing the broken pipeline for Black executives is not only the right thing to do, but improving boardroom diversity has also been proven to drive profits.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow