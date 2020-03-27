2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

KY congressman draws bipartisan ire for reported stimulus delay tactic

Fadel Allassan

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Politicians on both sides of the aisle lined up to condemn Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) Friday for his reported attempt to delay the passage of the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, which he opposes.

What's happening: Congress had wanted to approve the measure by voice vote on Friday to reduce the risk of exposure to the coronavirus for members who had to travel back to D.C. But those plans changed late Thursday over concerns that Massie could force a roll-call vote, requiring at least 216 members present on the House floor, per NBC New York.

What they're saying:

  • Former Secretary of State John Kerry, responded with a tweet of his own: "Breaking news: Congressman Massie has tested positive for being an asshole. He must be quarantined to prevent the spread of his massive stupidity. He's given new meaning to the term #Masshole. (Finally, something the president and I can agree on!)"
  • Rep. Dean Philips (D-Minn.) tweeted: Dear @RepThomasMassie: If you intend to delay passage of the #coronavirus relief bill tomorrow morning, please advise your 428 colleagues RIGHT NOW so we can book flights and expend ~$200,000 in taxpayer money to counter your principled but terribly misguided stunt. #thankyou"
  • Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) responded as he drove back to Washington, per NBC New York: "If that's the method used to get this to the American people, to get this passed, then I think lots of members are probably OK with that," Jordan added: "I know the plan is for it to be a voice vote, and that's what the leadership has said they're for, and I think that's fine."
  • Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) told CNN: “It’s an act of vanity and selfishness that goes beyond comprehension. .. But the fact that he would put people who are at risk .. in order to satisfy his vanity is a pretty pathetic reflection on his character.” Kildee added: “He should be ashamed of himself and the country should scorn him,”
  • Rep. Pete King (R-N.Y.) tweeted: "Heading to Washington to vote on pandemic legislation. Because of one Member of Congress refusing to allow emergency action entire Congress must be called back to vote in House. Risk of infection and risk of legislation being delayed. Disgraceful. Irresponsible."
  • Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, a Republican, tweeted: "Lots in bill ain't great, but this stupid stunt hurts ppl who he's supposed to represent. There's 535 members of Congress? Does Massie think he's smarter & better than the other 534? He can't stop bill; only delay & cost millions to have members return. Vote yes or just go home!"

Go deeper: Trump blasts GOP Rep. Thomas Massie for stimulus vote delay

Go deeper

Alayna Treene

Exclusive: Congressmen reintroduce bill to allow members to vote from home districts

A tour operator, wearing a protective mask, gestures as he leads a tour near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 9. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Rick Crawford (R-Ark.) are reintroducing a 2013 bill that would enable members of Congress to virtually participate in committee hearings and vote remotely on suspension bills from their home districts amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to an advanced copy of the press release obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Congress, which is tasked with governing the country out of the coronavirus crisis, could quickly become a dangerous place for members and staffers, many of whom are over the age of 60 — the age group the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised to stay home as much as possible.

Go deeperArrowMar 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rebecca Falconer

Congressman with coronavirus raises constitutional issues on remote voting

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart during a news conference in February. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) told NBC Saturday the novel coronavirus is a "tricky bug because just when I thought I was over it or I was pretty close to getting over it, the fever will come back."

Details: The first congress member to announce a positive test result for COVID-19 told "Nightly News" journalist Jose Diaz-Balart, who is his brother, that he's feeling better and believes "the worst part is passed." He also addressed the push for Congress members to vote remotely in light of many being older than 65 and some having pre-existing conditions.

Go deeperArrowMar 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rebecca Falconer

DOJ emergency powers report raises ire among conservatives and liberals

Attorney General Bill Barr gives a speech in Washington, D.C., on March 6. Photo: Michael Brochstein/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Republican and Democratic lawmakers reacted with concern Saturday to a Politico report that the Department of Justice is seeking new powers to ask judges to detain people indefinitely without trial in emergency situations.

The big picture: Politico reports the DOJ documents for Congress it reviewed "detail the department’s requests to lawmakers on a host of topics, including the statute of limitations, asylum and the way court hearings are conducted." The unconfirmed report prompted Doug Stafford, the chief strategist for Rand Paul (R-Ky.), to tweet his agreement with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who criticized such a measure.

Go deeperArrowMar 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy