1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump blasts GOP Rep. Thomas Massie for stimulus vote delay

Fadel Allassan

Photos: Drew Angerer/Getty Images; Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

President Trump has denounced Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) after a report that the congressman could delay passage of Congress' $2 trillion stimulus package by calling for a vote that requires members to be present on the House floor.

What's happening: Massie opposes the package. Congress had wanted to approve the measure by voice vote on Friday to reduce the risk of exposure to the coronavirus for members who had to travel back to D.C.

  • Some members of both parties trickled back in to the capital late Thursday night, fearing Massie may force a roll-call vote, which would require at least 216 members present on the House floor, per NBC New York.

What he's saying ... Trump tweeted Friday morning: "By empowering the Radical Left Democrats, do nothing Kentucky politician @RepThomasMassie is making their War on the 2nd Amendment more and more difficult to win (But don’t worry, we will win anyway!). He is a disaster for America, and for the Great State of Kentucky!"

  • "Looks like a third rate Grandstander named @RepThomasMassie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress. He just wants the publicity. He can’t stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous......" Trump tweeted, adding: "...& costly. Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive. Virus wasn’t their fault. It is “HELL” dealing with the Dems, had to give up some stupid things in order to get the “big picture” done. 90% GREAT! WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party! "

Go deeper

Alayna Treene

Exclusive: Congressmen reintroduce bill to allow members to vote from home districts

A tour operator, wearing a protective mask, gestures as he leads a tour near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 9. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Rick Crawford (R-Ark.) are reintroducing a 2013 bill that would enable members of Congress to virtually participate in committee hearings and vote remotely on suspension bills from their home districts amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to an advanced copy of the press release obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Congress, which is tasked with governing the country out of the coronavirus crisis, could quickly become a dangerous place for members and staffers, many of whom are over the age of 60 — the age group the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised to stay home as much as possible.

Go deeperArrowMar 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alayna Treene

Senate's trillion-dollar coronavirus stimulus bill hits speed bump

Mitch McConnell. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

After days of intense negotiations, talks between Capitol Hill leaders and the White House over a Phase 3 stimulus package to fight the coronavirus broke down on Sunday, leading to a failed cloture vote meant to move the bill forward.

Why it matters: The emergency legislation, which is expected to be one of the largest and most expensive stimulus packages in American history (it could grow beyond $2 trillion), would deliver desperately needed aid to American families, small businesses and corporations hit hardest by the virus.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rebecca Falconer

Congressman with coronavirus raises constitutional issues on remote voting

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart during a news conference in February. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) told NBC Saturday the novel coronavirus is a "tricky bug because just when I thought I was over it or I was pretty close to getting over it, the fever will come back."

Details: The first congress member to announce a positive test result for COVID-19 told "Nightly News" journalist Jose Diaz-Balart, who is his brother, that he's feeling better and believes "the worst part is passed." He also addressed the push for Congress members to vote remotely in light of many being older than 65 and some having pre-existing conditions.

Go deeperArrowMar 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy