Trump blasts GOP Rep. Thomas Massie for stimulus vote delay
Photos: Drew Angerer/Getty Images; Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call
President Trump has denounced Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) after a report that the congressman could delay passage of Congress' $2 trillion stimulus package by calling for a vote that requires members to be present on the House floor.
What's happening: Massie opposes the package. Congress had wanted to approve the measure by voice vote on Friday to reduce the risk of exposure to the coronavirus for members who had to travel back to D.C.
- Some members of both parties trickled back in to the capital late Thursday night, fearing Massie may force a roll-call vote, which would require at least 216 members present on the House floor, per NBC New York.
What he's saying ... Trump tweeted Friday morning: "By empowering the Radical Left Democrats, do nothing Kentucky politician @RepThomasMassie is making their War on the 2nd Amendment more and more difficult to win (But don’t worry, we will win anyway!). He is a disaster for America, and for the Great State of Kentucky!"
- "Looks like a third rate Grandstander named @RepThomasMassie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress. He just wants the publicity. He can’t stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous......" Trump tweeted, adding: "...& costly. Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive. Virus wasn’t their fault. It is “HELL” dealing with the Dems, had to give up some stupid things in order to get the “big picture” done. 90% GREAT! WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party! "