Third Way, the center-left think tank, is urging fellow Democrats to respond to the Capitol riot with "the size, scope, and seriousness of a presidential campaign," co-founder Matt Bennett tells me.

Driving the news: "For the first time in U.S. history, a party must mount two parallel presidential campaigns: one to win the election, and the other to prevent its theft," Bennett said, calling this "a Paul Revere moment."

Why it matters: Democrats are offering "democracy protection candidates" in this year's midterms as a counterpoint to the GOP's "election integrity" push.

Graphic: Third Way

In a blueprint shared first with Axios, Third Way calls on Dems to "do all we can to find and defend nonpartisan election workers."

"We must provide them with physical protection (from law enforcement and others) if they are threatened or harassed," the group says. "We must offer legal representation."

Go deeper: "There have been a lot of long-form magazine and academic pieces on the threat to our democracy," Bennett adds. "We wanted to lay out a cohesive story in an easy-to-follow format. Our model was Al Gore’s 'Inconvenient Truth,' albeit without the subsequent Nobel Prize or Oscar."