Third person dies from vaping-related lung disease

A third person has died from a vaping-related lung illness, and the total number of possible cases tied to vaping has crept to 450, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Physicians and health officials wrote Friday in the New England Journal of Medicine that "this cluster of illnesses represents an emerging clinical syndrome" and points to a "worrisome" trend. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that no single e-cigarette product has been linked to the mysterious illnesses.