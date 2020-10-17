Bonus images: The wait to vote
Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images
Above: People in Atlanta wait to cast ballots on the first day of early voting for the general election, Oct. 12, 2020.
Below: Voters in cars line up at a drive-through mail ballot drop-off site on October 7, 2020 in Houston after Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott issued an executive order limiting each county to one mail ballot drop-off site.
