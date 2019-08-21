Rural Americans tend to be older, sicker and lower-income than urban Americans. They suffer from higher rates of obesity, mental health issues, diabetes, cancer and opioid addiction, as my colleagues Stef Kight and Juliet Bartz reported.

They're also more likely to be uninsured or covered by Medicare or Medicaid, which pay doctors and hospitals less than private insurance does.

A small and shrinking population, mostly covered by insurance plans that don't pay very much, many of whom need a lot of care, puts more financial pressure on providers, especially hospitals. Physician shortages are common.

What they're saying: “Rural hospitals have long been right there on the edge on average, and we’re seeing more and more of them flip over to red," said Mark Holmes, a professor at UNC-Chapel Hill and director of the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research.

And hospital closures often exacerbate the problems communities were already facing.

Hospitals are often the largest or second-largest employer in a rural community.

113 rural hospitals have closed since 2010, according to the Sheps Center.

These are disproportionately located in the South — the region with the nation's worst health outcomes, and where most states haven't expanded Medicaid — leaving hospitals with more uninsured patients.

A 2018 study in Health Affairs found that Medicaid expansion is "associated with improved hospital financial performance and substantially lower likelihoods of closure, especially in rural markets."

The bottom line: "What we have here is not one root cause; there’s multiple things going on here," Holmes said. "All these sort of modest kind of trends are adding up to something that’s quite considerable.”

