 The recent explosion of right-wing news sites - Axios
The recent explosion of right-wing news sites

Axios mapped the launch date of 89 news websites over the past quarter century. The data shows there has been an explosion of right-leaning news sites, coinciding with the rise of the Tea Party and alt-right movements beginning in 2010. Many of these sites, in turn, were instrumental in spreading pro-Trump news during the 2016 elections.


Data: Staff research; Chart: Lazaro Gamio / Axios

The data also shows a similar rise in left-leaning news sites during the Bush Administration and the launch of the Iraq war in 2003. Overall, while there has been a large increase in the number of new news sites over the past 20 years, almost all of them have a partisan angle.

Why it matters: According to experts, digital technology has made it easier to exploit the political divisions that have always existed. Sarah Sobieraj, associate professor of Sociology at Tufts University, told CNN there has been an increase in political polarization in the U.S., but not nearly enough to account for this development. "The technological, regulatory, and media space has shifted into one in which this is profitable, and profit is the driving force."

How they profit: Google and Facebook's algorithmically-driven news distribution platforms have created an environment in which:

  • a) partisan news sites can easily reach fringe audiences, and
  • b) news sites are financially incentivized to tilt one way or another.
Facebook, in particular, algorithmically favors content that appeals to user bias and interest. According to comScore Vice President Andrew Lipsman, to elicit high engagement and repeat visitation, "sites must usually speak to a very specific audience." Although this limits the appeal to a broader readership, it creates a sustained and engaged audience that appeals to advertisers.

The Bush burst: The launch of some left-leaning news sites during the Bush Administration captured audiences opposed to the administration's policies, primarily the Iraq War. John Amato, founder and publisher of the liberal, progressive news blog Crooks and Liars, tells Axios he started the site in September of 2004 because he thought that mainstream media wasn't critical enough of the Bush Administration, and he felt motivated to speak out.

The Obama opposition: According to Greg Mueller, president of CRC Public Relations, which has been representing conservative-leaning clients for decades, the rise of right-wing sites around the rise of the Tea Party movement came from the notion that the mainstream media was not fairly covering the scandals in the Obama Administration, like Fast-and-Furious and Benghazi. Vince Coglianese, editor-in-chief of The Daily Caller, which launched in 2010, said the founders, Tucker Carlson and Neil Patel, started the site because they saw a tremendous market opportunity where a conservative news site could report on news with a different form of selection bias. "A different news outlet could come in and report on stories that people weren't seeing covered by mainstream outlets," he said.

What to watch: The same profit motive that created and helped sustain ideological news sites led to the creation of fake news sites. As Google and Facebook figure out their response to being the conduit for all those ad dollars for fake news sites, it might change the business models for ideological sites as well.

Exclusive: Spicer arranged CIA, GOP intelligence push-back

Carolyn Kaster / AP

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer personally picked up the phone and connected outside officials with reporters to try to discredit a New York Times article about Trump campaign aides' contact with Russia, then remained on the line for the brief conversations, Axios has learned. Ten key points:

The GOP's big problem: Lost health coverage

J. Scott Applewhite / AP

The warning signs are becoming inescapable for Republicans: Their most likely Obamacare replacement plans are getting terrible estimates on how many people they'll cover. Republicans have been pretty open that they're not trying to compete with Democrats on enrollment numbers — they just want to make sure everyone has access to coverage if they want it. But now the consequences are becoming more real.

What you need to know about the right-wing movement consuming Europe

The rise of nationalism and right-wing populism is the story of the decade in America and across Europe. The global movement delivered Donald Trump the presidency and formed the core of his inaugural address. In coming years, it could fundamentally reshape the European Union as we know it.

Populism has been alive and well across Europe for years now, but the European migrant crisis has injected a new strain of nationalism into the movement. What follows is look at where populism in its many forms has made its mark across the continent and what might happen next...

The people behind the progressive "Shadow Cabinet"

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

Today, a progressive "Shadow Cabinet" will start tweeting under @ShadowingTrump to rebut the president and his administration's statements, actions and tweets in real time.

The "cabinet" includes scholars, authors and former Democratic officials assembled by former New York City Public Advocate Mark Green in six weeks of frantic phoning, emailing and fundraising:

Members of Shadow Cabinet
Hot in Silicon Valley: streamers win big at Oscars

Netflix and Amazon get Oscars: The streaming services nabbed Oscar wins on Sunday when some of the movies they distribute. Amazon scored two awards with Manchester by the Sea, and one for The Salesman, an Iranian movie it's distributing in the U.S. The White Helmets, which Netflix produced and distributed, also won an award. Their Oscar wins could mean we'll soon see growing investment from the companies into the silver screen as well.

Voice-activated assistants are going big: This weekend, Motorola and Amazon announced a partnership to eventually integrate the latter's digital assistant, Alexa, into most Motorola devices. Meanwhile, Google announced that its assistant, Google Assistant, will be available to the "hundreds of millions" of Android phones running the two latest versions of its software, Marshmallow and Nougat. Previously it was only available through the Google Pixel, Google Home, Allo, and Android Wear.

The one surprise from the Mobile World Congress: 5G

There may have been drama at the Oscars on Sunday, but things in Barcelona went pretty much as expected as the global cell phone industry gathered for Mobile World Congress.

What's next: While most of the big press conferences were on Sunday, Mobile World Congress officially starts Monday, so expect cell phone news to dribble out for most of this week.

Big in business: Wendy's hires robots

The fast-food chain is installing self-help kiosks at 1,000 restaurants this year, the Associated Press reports. This is the sort of anecdote brandished by those who warn of the effects of automation on the labor market. But if there were automation invading the American labor market, business would be producing more with fewer workers, and the data is saying they're not — at least yet.

Something has to give: According to Jim O'Sullivan of High Frequency Economics, who says that high stock valuations — the Dow will shoot for its 12th straight record close Monday — and measures of consumer and business confidence in recent surveys cannot exist beside a Washington D.C. that gets little done.

Investors of the edges of their seats: Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told Fox News Sunday that President Trump will address tax reform during his speech on Tuesday, and that the forthcoming budget won't cut entitlement programs. This appears to limit the ability to propose big, stimulative tax cuts to workers and businesses, but Wall Street will be hungry for specifics.

Deciphering Trump on the border tax

Evan Vucci / AP

Reuters ran a story that got a lot of attention last week. The headline: "Exclusive: Trump says Republican border tax could boost U.S. jobs." Republicans who support border adjustment immediately celebrated — blasting out press releases trumpeting Trump's comments.

White House targets EPA climate-change programs

Alex Brandon / AP

We hear the White House tomorrow will send Cabinet officials their first draft budget numbers.

One budget we'll be watching especially closely is the EPA ,which is the leading edge of the first wave of Trump's planned "deconstruction of the administrative state." Expect massive, transformational cuts, particularly to climate-change programs, top officials tell us.

Trump has made clear he wants the EPA to get back to its core missions of clean air and clean water. He views many of the global-warming programs as superfluous additions made by an out-of-control Obama EPA.

But, but, but ... Don't expect the topline budget numbers to change dramatically. Money saved from cuts to EPA and other agencies will be used to bolster the military — which is exactly what Trump promised on the campaign trail.

Intel, Yahoo and Amazon join Supreme Court brief supporting transgender rights

Elaine Thompson / AP

Intel, Yahoo, Amazon, Pandora and Spotify are the latest big-name tech companies to sign on to a legal brief supporting transgender rights, a source told Axios.

The firms join Apple, Salesforce, eBay, IBM, Microsoft and others, who will file arguments in the case of Gavin Grimm, a Virginia high school student who is fighting for the right to use the restroom and other facilities that line up with his gender identity.

The Trump administration has withdrawn Obama-era guidance that sided with Grimm, but ultimately it will be the Supreme Court that gets to decide whether existing sex discrimination law protects protects the rights of transgender people.

Who's still not on board: Google and Facebook have yet to sign on, sources said.

Russian diplomats keep dying unexpectedly

Ivan Sekretarev / AP

Six Russian diplomats have died since November, in addition to an aide to a former deputy prime minister. All but one died on foreign soil. Some were shot, while other causes of death are unknown. Note that a few deaths have been labeled "heart attacks" or "brief illnesses." Here's what you need to know:

Keep reading Show less ... words
Trump fingers media and Dems on Russia talk

President Trump, on the increased chatter on Russia:

Why it matters: A pair of prominent members of Congress, Reps. Darrell Issa and Nancy Pelosi, have separately called for a special prosecutor on Russia and Trump. This is a sign that Trump won't take such an effort in stride.

Diversity to take center stage at The Oscars

Hollywood is buzzing about this week's New Yorker cover, featuring an ambiguous face on an Academy Award, meant to exemplify the record-breaking diversity at this year's Oscars.

The cover represents a a conscience effort by The Academy to highlight diversity at this year's awards after two years of critical #OscarsSoWhite social media campaigns. The Academy, known for being mostly male and white, has added dozens of new, diverse faces to its roster and has included several films with diversity themes in some of the top prize categories, including Moonlight, Fences, Lion and Hidden Figures for best picture.

By the numbers
