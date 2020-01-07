In a court filing with the U.S. Supreme Court Monday, Google argued that the future of software innovation and interoperability hangs on the court's decision in the tech giant's long copyright battle with Oracle.

The big picture: There are also billions in damages at stake in the case, which centers on whether Google illegally used parts of Oracle’s Java code for its Android software. The Supreme Court said in November it would take up Google's appeal of Oracle's win at a lower court.