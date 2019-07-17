The U.S. is a patchwork of local economies with distinct community profiles. McKinsey sorted 315 cities into segments.

Niche cities have found success by leveraging unique features or locations.

Small powerhouses : Reno has taken advantage of its close proximity to Silicon Valley to lure workers trying to get away from the high cost of living there. Google, Tesla, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft have opened operations there. These powerhouses have the fastest economic growth rates of all the segments.

: Reno has taken advantage of its close proximity to Silicon Valley to lure workers trying to get away from the high cost of living there. Google, Tesla, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft have opened operations there. These powerhouses have the fastest economic growth rates of all the segments. Silver cities : Aging Americans are flocking to towns designed for retirees — many in sunny climates, like The Villages in Florida.

: Aging Americans are flocking to towns designed for retirees — many in sunny climates, like The Villages in Florida. College towns: Major research universities dominate the economy in some smaller towns that offer low cost of living.

The "mixed middle" is home to about a quarter of the U.S. population and these cities' economic fates could go either way depending on how proactive their strategies are.

Stable cities : Places like Columbus, Cincinnati and St. Louis have steady economies but low net migration rates.

: Places like Columbus, Cincinnati and St. Louis have steady economies but low net migration rates. Independent economies: These are cities reliant on unique industries, like tourism or historical attractions.

These are cities reliant on unique industries, like tourism or historical attractions. America's makers: This includes legacy manufacturing hubs devastated by the first wave of automation that are trying to leverage expertise for a high-tech economy — cities like Akron, Ohio, which declined when the tire manufacturers like Goodyear left town and has since developed a new manufacturing business in plastics and polymers.

What to watch: While some of these middle cities have upward momentum, others are at risk of teetering into decline. The most successful strategies will build on existing strengths.

"This is not inexorable. Decisions made by business leaders, local governments, universities and community colleges can create a strategy for local economies and turn this around."

— Susan Lund, McKinsey Global Institute

