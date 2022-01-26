Sign up for our daily briefing

The needle isn’t moving on four-day workweeks

Emily Peck
Expand chart
Data: Indeed.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

The four-day work week is nowhere close to becoming the norm, despite a flurry of corporate announcements, media coverage and intense interest from worker bees worldwide.

Why it matters: With the pandemic throwing work-family dynamics into chaos and a labor market favoring workers, there's demand for this.

Driving the news: In a bid to attract top talent, tech startup Bolt and Japan-based Panasonic recently announced they’re doing four-day weeks.

  • This spring, 35 companies in the U.S. and Canada, including Kickstarter, a few nonprofits and even an RV manufacturer, will test shorter weeks with help from 4 Day Week Global, a nonprofit founded in New Zealand in 2018.
  • They're piloting a similar program in the UK.

Yes, but: Each time a company does this, it gets a lot of attention — but, overall, the needle isn't moving.

  • In January, there were just 1,700 job postings advertising four-day work weeks for every million listed on Indeed.com.
  • "There are not a lot of clients looking to do this,” Bill Schaninger, senior partner at McKinsey, tells Axios.

The big picture: Cutting the workweek could be a solution to growing reports of burnout among professionals.

  • "It’s a workers' market," says Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.), who has introduced a bill to reduce the standard workweek to 32 hours. "This is the exact right time to propose this idea."

How it works: The idea is to work fewer hours, for the same amount of money, without losing productivity — making everyone happier (like in Iceland!)

  • Remote work makes this more possible. Whereas socializing in-office had benefits and could be fun, let's be real: Zoom yoga sessions and happy hours are lame.
  • Companies pulling this off say the key is fewer meetings and more asynchronous work, meaning less email and Slack messages and more shared work schedules on Trello and Airtable.

What they're saying: The few companies that have done this talk up the benefits, in part to attract workers in a fiercely competitive environment:

  • A four-day week is more humane, Kickstarter vice president John Leland said. “We think it’s better for employees. It gives them time back," Leland tells Axios.
  • Galyn Bernard, co-CEO of Primary, a children’s clothing retailer that started giving employees Fridays off during the pandemic, says that the company functions better this way.
  • People are reducing meeting times and getting more done, according to Jennifer Christie, chief people officer at Bolt, which gives employees Fridays off.

Of note: Other firms simply are offering more days off. Twitter is doing a "day of rest" every month.

The bottom line: Until the early 20th century, a five-day workweek seemed impossible — so never say never. Still, work has taken over white collar workers' lives seven days a week — it just might not be possible to truly dial it down to four.

  • "It's a mindset shift," Christie said of the four-day schedule. She spoke to Axios on a Friday, acknowledging that sometimes work does come up.

Editor's note: This story originally published on Jan. 26.

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
Updated 6 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Historic bomb cyclone blizzard slams New England, may break records

A man walks along Surf Drive in whiteout conditions during a snowstorm in Falmouth, Mass. on Jan. 29, 2022. (Bill Greene/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

A historic blizzard is raging Saturday from the northern Mid-Atlantic to New England, with forecasters warning that Boston may set a record for its heaviest snow event on record.

The latest: The unusually intense storm is bringing "extreme" snowfall rates of two to three inches per hour across southern New England, with even heavier snowfall rates to come, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Boston office.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Contact tracing fizzles across America — New clues emerge on long COVID — Omicron is finally burning out — It's very difficult to get access to antiviral COVID treatments — Axios-Ipsos poll: Omicron's big numbersAnother wave of death — FDA limits use of Regeneron and Lilly antibody treatments — Biden administration orders 100M additional COVID tests.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer begins clinical trial for Omicron-specific vaccine — The shifting definition of fully vaccinated.
  3. Politics: Virginia AG says public colleges can't mandate COVID vaccines —Alaska governor joins Texas lawsuit over National Guard vaccine mandate — Navy discharges 45 sailors for refusing vaccine — Spotify to remove Neil Young's music after his Joe Rogan ultimatum — White House: 60M households have ordered free COVID-19 rapid tests.
  4. World: U.K. to lift travel testing requirement for fully vaccinated — Beijing Olympic Committee lowers testing threshold ahead of Games.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
Updated 9 mins ago - Health

It's very difficult to get access to antiviral COVID treatments

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Antiviral COVID treatments are hailed as a pandemic game-changer, but they're currently in very short supply — and that's only one of several barriers to access for high-risk patients.

The big picture: Even when supply ramps up, it will still be tricky to connect some of the most vulnerable patients to the pills without changes to the process.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

