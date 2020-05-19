1 hour ago - Health

Medical journal calls claim in Trump's letter to WHO "factually incorrect"

Photo: Doug Mills - Pool/Getty Images

The Lancet medical journal issued a statement Tuesday responding to a letter President Trump sent to the World Health Organization about the coronavirus, calling his citation of its studies "factually incorrect."

The big picture: In a letter sent to the WHO's director-general on Monday, Trump claimed the global health agency “consistently ignored credible reports of the virus spreading in Wuhan in early December 2019 or even earlier, including reports from the Lancet medical journal." The Lancet said in a statement that it did not publish any papers on a virus or outbreak in Wuhan or China in the month of December.

  • The Lancet's statement said its first report on the novel coronavirus in Wuhan was published on Jan. 24 by scientists and physicians from Chinese institutions.
  • A second paper, also published Jan. 24, described the first scientific evidence confirming person-to-person transmission. It included scientists and physicians from Hong Kong and mainland China, according to the journal.

What they're saying:

"The allegations levelled against WHO in President Trump’s letter are serious and damaging to efforts to strengthen international cooperation to control this pandemic. It is essential that any review of the global response is based on a factually accurate account of what took place in December and January."
— The Lancet said in a statement Tuesday

Background: Trump threatened a permanent freeze of U.S. funds to the WHO and withdrawal from membership if the agency "does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Go deeper: The early days of China's coronavirus outbreak and cover-up

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Germany and France proposed Monday a €500 billion ($545 billion) recovery fund for European Union countries worst affected by the pandemic. The threat of an "economic calamity" and the novel coronavirus "further fracturing" the EU drove the decision, per the New York Times.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.8 million people and killed more than 315,500 as of Tuesday morning. Over 1.7 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.5 million from 11.8 million tests).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 11 hours ago - Health

WHO chief agrees to coronavirus response review

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a press briefing at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. Photo: COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

The World Health Organization agreed Monday to a call from over 110 countries for an independent review of the global coronavirus response after China backed the move, despite strongly rejecting an inquiry when Australia first proposed it.

Driving the news: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pledged during the World Health Assembly's virtual meeting to hold a "comprehensive evaluation" soon in response to a draft motion, co-sponsored by the African Group's 54 member states, filed at the talks. The probe won't examine the origins of the virus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 16 hours ago - Health

Trump's physician explains hydroxychloroquine decision

President Trump during a roundtable at the White House on Monday. Photo: Doug Mills - Pool/Getty Images)

President Trump's physician said in a statement Monday it was decided hydroxychloroquine could be beneficial to him after a White House staffer tested positive for the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Trump said earlier Monday that he's been taking the antimalarial drug and a zinc supplement for "about a week and a half" as a preventative measure against the virus. The FDA warned last month that the drug should only be taken in hospitals because of the risk of heart complications. Its effectiveness against COVID-19 is unproven.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy