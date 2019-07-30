Driving the news: Precursor Ventures, Kevin Lin (co-founder of Twitch), Bhaskar Ghosh (partner and CTO at 8VC), and Sheel Tyle (founder, Amplo), among others, will join Y Combinator in investing in the startup led by Snigdha Sur.

Details: The company started as a newsletter in October 2017 and launched a $4.99-per-month paid subscription service in February. Sur says 80% of users sign up for an annual plan.

Its free newsletter has open rates of about 30-60%, says Sur. (The average rate for publishing is usually around 20%.)

Sur says the conversion rate from the free newsletter to the paid subscription has so far been about 6%.

The trend: Media companies in the U.S. are looking to better cover the South Asian population. This year...

Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra inked a deal with Universal for a wedding film.

Netflix green-lighted a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age comedy series with Kaling starring.

HBO is developing "Attachment," a comedy series that centers on a first-generation Indian-American tech CEO.

"The South Asia diaspora is so large. I can't believe this audience doesn't have publication or voice in way they want to to be spoken to covering stories matter to them."

— Charles Hudson, managing partner, Precursor Ventures

