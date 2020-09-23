37 mins ago - Economy & Business

The high-wage jobs aren't coming back

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
Reproduced from Indeed; Chart: Axios Visuals

The pandemic has caught up with high-wage jobs.

The big picture: Early on, the pandemic walloped hiring across the wage spectrum and in every sector. Now, states have opened up, and the lower-wage retail and restaurant jobs have slowly come back — but higher-paying jobs are lagging behind.

  • Postings for the highest-paying jobs on the site Indeed are down 24% year over year, even though most of the work in this wage bracket can be done from home.
  • Compare that with low-wage jobs (down just 12%) and middle-wage jobs (down 18%).

What they're saying: The decline in postings for high-paying work is likely due to the fact that tech and finance companies are adjusting their hiring plans to cut costs amid the recession, says Jed Kolko, chief economist at Indeed.

  • "High-wage sectors often think differently about hiring," he says. "It costs them more to fire and hire than it does low-wage sectors."
  • "There's also less churn," Kolko says. People are less likely to leave their jobs in the middle of a pandemic, and so companies don't have to look for new talent to replace employees who have left.

Students are deferring college to work

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

When the coronavirus pandemic turned college into a series of Zoom meetings, millions of college students decided to defer — or drop out entirely — and get jobs instead.

By the numbers: 22% of college students across all four years are planning not to enroll this fall, according to a College Reaction/Axios poll. Of those not returning to school, most — 73% — are working full time."

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
1 hour ago - Health

The FDA plans to toughen coronavirus vaccine standards

President Trump and FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn. Photo: Pete Marovich/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration plans to toughen the requirements for a coronavirus vaccine emergency authorization, which would make it more difficult for one to be ready by the election, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Why it matters: Public skepticism of an eventual vaccine keeps increasing as President Trump keeps making promises that are at odds with members of his own administration.

