The Dodo launches a kids vertical

The Dodo, a digital publisher focused on animal content, is launching a new kids vertical called Dodo Kid that will live across multiple channels, as well as a commerce line and book publishing.
Why it matters: Advertisers are looking for more vetted, kid-friendly content that can live on big video platforms. User-generated kids content has proven to be problematic in many cases, because the creators of the content are often unknown and the videos can sometimes be creepy, dangerous or not actually suitable for children.
The details: The new vertical will include three new video series that lives on YouTube and other social platforms, as well as the Dodo's website.
- Paramount Pictures will serve as the launch partner for the vertical, and will work with The Dodo to build a custom video series to promote Paramount's upcoming summer film, "Dora and the Lost City of Gold,"
- The custom video series, called "Adventure Pals," will be adapted for three audiences: kids, parents of young children and Spanish-speakers. The Dodo will also build custom "pre-roll" video ads to accompany the film launch.
- The Dodo is building a dedicated team to manage the new vertical, including a creative director, producers, etc.