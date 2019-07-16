The Dodo launches a kids vertical

The Dodo, a digital publisher focused on animal content, is launching a new kids vertical called Dodo Kid that will live across multiple channels, as well as a commerce line and book publishing.

Why it matters: Advertisers are looking for more vetted, kid-friendly content that can live on big video platforms. User-generated kids content has proven to be problematic in many cases, because the creators of the content are often unknown and the videos can sometimes be creepy, dangerous or not actually suitable for children.