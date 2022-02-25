The crypto industry's latest milestone: its own corporate VCs

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

The crypto industry's latest milestone: its own corporate VCs

Kia Kokalitcheva

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Earlier this month, NFT marketplace OpenSea became the latest big crypto company to set up a venture arm.

Why it matters: Despite the recent boom in VC money now focused on backing cryptocurrency and web3 companies ($32 billion invested in 2021 alone), these corporate VCs still believe there’s something unique they can bring to the table.

The big picture: During the crypto boom of 2017-2018, companies like exchanges Binance and Coinbase, digital wallet Blockchain.com, and Ethereum-focused incubator Consensys set up early venture arms. The emergence of even more big companies in the industry has led to a slew of newcomers.

Between the lines: Pumping capital into startups to help expand their industry is at the core of crypto corporate VCs' raison d'être, above everything else.

  • "We had gone through a lot of hard years where it was difficult as a crypto company to raise money and we wanted to support entrepreneurs," Coinbase Ventures head Shan Aggarwal tells Axios. "It was really a mindset of benevolence."
  • For Alex Atallah, OpenSea co-founder and head of ventures, it's about making sure that the companies most beneficial to the NFT sector are getting funding. OpenSea is able to "spot holes in the market and orient founders towards them," he says.
  • It's not a new playbook: Before the crypto boom, enterprise companies like Salesforce and Slack took a similar approach to spur more startups to build apps on top of their tech.

State of play: Some commonalities run through most crypto corporate VCs, like flexibility to invest via equity or tokens, and an embrace of collaborating with peers.

  • "We have funds and individuals that we frequently invest with and we would be happy to give up some ownership in order to bring in a strategic investor in," FTX Ventures head Amy Wu tells Axios.
  • And like traditional corporate VCs, they tout their ability to provide unique know-how, or help with areas specific to their parent companies — though every fund connected to an exchange explicitly told Axios that it's walled off from token listing decisions. (And it leads to sometimes awkward conversations with startups.)

Yes, but: There are also some differences, namely in the specific types of companies they each back.

  • While OpenSea, for example, is focused on NFT-related companies and projects, most others are open to a wider variety of crypto startups.
  • And though some are solely focused on writing very early checks, others, like FTX Ventures, are prepared to invest at any stage — or even in other funds, as Crypto.com has done.
  • FTX Ventures is also unique among the cohort: it's solely financed by FTX co-founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried — not the company itself — and aims first and foremost to generate investment returns, according to Wu.

The intrigue: Along with other investors native to the cryptocurrency industry, these corporate VCs are in a position to rethink some of the historical norms.

  • Anonymous startup founders are one phenomenon crypto investors are running into (just think of the recent controversy over whether Bored Apes Yacht Club's founders, whose parent company is in talks to raise funds at a $5 billion valuation). Nearly every corporate VC told Axios it's open to investing in anonymous founders, though they admitted it hasn't yet become common.
  • Some are even quite experimental — Coinbase Ventures considered purchasing virtual land in certain "metaverse" projects, according to Aggarwal.

The bottom line: With so much money eager to get into cryptocurrency and web3 deals, these corporate VCs will have to make their case to entrepreneurs, and adapt to the quickly expanding financing landscape.

Go deeper: 

Go deeper

Dave LawlerZachary Basu
Updated 12 mins ago - World

Putin calls for regime change in Ukraine before peace talks

Natali Sevriukova at her Kyiv home today after a rocket attack. Photo: Emilio Morenatti/AP

Russian troops have entered Kyiv from the north, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on Friday, as fighting took place on the city's northern outskirts and gunfire could be heard from the central government district.

The latest: Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Ukrainian military to overthrow the government and "take power into your own hands" — explicitly demanding regime change as a precondition for peace talks.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Hans NicholsSam Baker
Updated 30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

Photo: Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

President Biden has nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, the White House announced Friday.

Why it matters: Jackson would be the first Black female justice in the court's history, and the first justice in decades with any significant experience representing criminal defendants.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid
47 mins ago - World

Zelensky to EU leaders: "This might be the last time you see me alive"

Zelensky visits Brussels in June, 2019. Photo: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told EU leaders "this might be the last time you see me alive" during a video conference on Thursday night, two European sources briefed on the call tell Axios.

State of play: The Pentagon has warned that Russia's primary aim appears to be to encircle Kyiv and "decapitate" its government. Meanwhile Zelensky said Thursday that Russian "sabotage forces" were in Kyiv and hunting for him and his family.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow