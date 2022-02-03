Andreessen Horowitz in talks to invest in Bored Ape Yacht Club

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Andreessen Horowitz in talks to invest in Bored Ape Yacht Club

Axios

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Andreessen Horowitz is in advanced talks to lead a large funding round for Yuga Labs, the company behind the NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club, Axios has learned from multiple sources.

Why it matters: Bored Apes is among the most popular community-based NFTs, below CryptoPunks and above Pixel Vault (which just raised $100 million of its own). Last week, Justin Bieber paid $1.29 million for a Bored Ape, while another last year sold for $3.4 million at Sotheby's.

  • The round is expected to be for at least $200 million, with industry insiders NFT Nick recently tweeting that the company was seeking a $5 billion valuation.
  • Andreessen Horowitz declined to comment, while Yuga Labs didn't respond to Axios' inquiries.
  • The deal is not yet closed, which means it still could fall through.

Business model: Yuga generates revenue via primary sales of its Apes or other NFTs, including recent Mutants and Kennel drops, plus residual revenue when those NFTs are resold on the blockchain.

  • Buyers retain IP rights to their Apes, which means they could use the image to sell or market other products.

Go deeper: Bored Ape Yacht Club's misadventures with NFTs

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: Medicare to cover at-home COVID tests — COVID deaths are rising even as Omicron dies down — Long COVID is contributing to America's labor shortage.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5 — Pentagon tells governors National Guard must be vaccinated against COVID — COVID vaccines could be available for young children by end of February.
  3. Politics: 7 musicians boycotting Spotify over Joe Rogan controversy — House Majority Leader Hoyer tests positive for COVID.
  4. World: Belgian athlete allowed in Olympic Village after tearful appeal over COVID isolation — Disaster-hit Tonga enters first-ever pandemic lockdown — Denmark lifts COVID restrictions despite Omicron surge.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 24 mins ago - Science

Over 5,400 flights canceled as monster winter storm slams much of U.S.

A power outage left a traffic signal inoperable around rush hour during a winter storm warning in Detroit, Mich., on Wednesday. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A sprawling winter storm that has forced schools to close and massively disrupted road and air travel will continue to hit the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S. over the next few days, forecasters warn.

Driving the news: Multiple governors have declared states of emergency, as heavy snow and freezing rain pummeled much of the country and as the South braced for possibly dangerous ice accumulations. Winter storm and ice warnings were issued for over 90 million people from New Mexico to Canada.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca FalconerOriana Gonzalez
Updated 37 mins ago - World

Biden on ISIS leader's death: "This horrible terrorist leader is no more"

President Biden said Thursday that top ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi died during a U.S. raid in northwestern Syria.

What he's saying: "Last night's operation took a major terrorist leader off the battlefield. And sent a strong message to terrorists around the world: 'We will come after you and find you,'" Biden, who ordered the operation, said from the White House Thursday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow