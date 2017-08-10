 The Committee to Save America - Axios
Featured

The Committee to Save America

Sam Jayne / Axios

Here's one of the most intriguing — and consequential — theories circulating inside the White House:

  • The generals, the New Yorkers and Republican congressional leaders see themselves as an unofficial committee to protect Trump and the nation from disaster.
  • This loose alliance is informal.
  • But as one top official told us: "If you see a guy about to stab someone with a knife, you don't need to huddle to decide to grab the knife."

The theory was described to us in a series of private chats with high-ranking officials:

Keep reading ... words
  • The generals — White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis — speak frequently, see the world similarly and privately express a sense of duty to help steer Trump. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford, is an ally.
  • The New Yorkers, including economic adviser Gary Cohn and Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell (with 25 years of foreign-policy experience), have subsumed some of their personal views to blunt Trump's worst ideas. This crowd is highly skilled at communicating with the president (using visuals and grand positioning) to refine or moderate "America first" provocations. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is also very involved, helping demand a process where POTUS has all the information to make domestic and international economic decisions.
  • Republican congressional leaders won't win any profiles in courage for standing up to Trump. But almost all could move against the president if special counsel Bob Mueller finds crimes, or the president succumbs to radical instincts.
These officials see their successes mostly in terms of bad decisions prevented, rather than accomplishments chalked up:
  • They view their main function as getting real facts to the president, and injecting their belief in the importance of alliances and military relationships around the world.
  • As an example, if Trump had plunged ahead with his thirst for a trade war, the U.S. might not have won China's backing in the U.N. vote last weekend for sanctions against North Korea.
  • These officials pick their battles, knowing that Trump is going to go ahead with some decisions — like renouncing the Paris climate agreement — no matter what.
  • And much of what they do is silent. AP reported that Mattis and Kelly, when he was still Secretary of Homeland Security, "agreed in the earliest weeks of Trump's presidency that one of them should remain in the United States at all times to keep tabs on the orders rapidly emerging from the White House."
  • These officials think Trump deserves a functioning staff, West Wing and process. They say they believe in him, but want the processes in place to give him accurate information and the right options.
  • Outside critics contend that these aides are rationalizing their role as enablers.

Be smart: One of the biggest dangers to Trump's reign is that if Mueller acts or public support plummets, he suddenly could be lonely in his own White House.

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Expert Voices Featured

We asked 3 experts: Should scientists leave the U.S.?

In the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, French president Emmanuel Macron extended an invitation for climate scientists to come work in the country — an offer some American scientists are considering. But it isn't just climate scientists and their worries go beyond President Trump. Concerns about research funding constraints and censorship, the debate over immigration and divided social sentiment toward science have stirred a conversation about whether the U.S. is at risk of losing researchers to other countries.
We asked three scientists: What is the case for going or staying?
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

What to expect from Snap's second earnings report

Rebecca Zisser /Axios

For months, Snapchat has been challenging the narrative that slower user growth is due to Facebook adopting copycat features, like Stories and Stickers. Snap will have another copycat headache to explain to investors tomorrow on its second earnings call — Facebook is building a product that could rival Discover, its successful video content platform.

Why it matters: As Axios reported earlier this week, video content has performed incredibly well on Discover, but Snapchat has yet to break out to investors how much revenue that platform drives.

  • Expect analysts and investors to ask how Snapchat plans to cash in on Discover, and retain user attention and engagement once Facebook's rival feature is live.
  • Expect Snapchat to say its platform is uniquely positioned to serve younger audiences because it's mobile-first, while Facebook's is based on desktop and mobile consumption.
Keep reading ... words

Snapchat's platform also focuses on hard news and politics, as opposed to influencer and viral publisher content, which seems to be Facebook's strategy by launching with partners like ATTN and Seeker.

The other big number: Average revenue per user (ARPU) — Snapchat, like Facebook and other U.S. social/tech companies, makes most of its revenue from users in North America, though most of its user base is elsewhere around the world (breakdown below). Expect Snapchat to tout its major investments in advertising technology, like its newly-launched self-serve ad platform, during Thursday's earnings call, and expect investors to react to how those investments affect ARPU.

Revenue breakdown: 42% of Snapchat's daily active users (DAUs) come from North America, and they accounted for 86% of Snapchat's total revenue last quarter. The ARPU in North America is 952% higher than in the rest of the world. This disparity exists within most data-based advertising companies, because the U.S. ad market is so much more lucrative and because access to cheap data in the U.S. fosters higher user loyalty.

Data: Snapchat 2017 Earnings Report; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon / Axios

Users: Wall Street will expect to see continued user growth and increased engagement despite Snap's arguments that it's prioritizing quality over quantity. However, user growth looks grim for Snapchat, which has seen stagnant growth in recent quarters since Instagram launched a copycat "Stories" feature. Expect Snapchat to instead focus on user loyalty, especially among younger users. (The average Snapchat user opens the app 18x per day and spends over 30 minutes on the platform daily.)

Nearly half of Snapchat's U.S. audience is younger than 34. Per comScore (U.S. June 2016):

  • Persons 18-24 — 24%
  • 25-34 — 24%
  • 35-44 — 18%
  • 45-54 — 16%
  • 55-64 — 13%
  • 65+ — 4%

Profit: Snapchat had a $160 million net loss on around $150 million in revenue during Q1. Expect the losses to continue, especially since Snap has invested in so many advertising and product tech updates. However, as a long-time Snap investor told Axios in January, unprofitable companies need to show discipline and a path to profitability once they're public.

Advertising: A large piece of Snap's IPO pitch was its ability to continue to drum up ad dollars, going from $0 to ~$400 million in ad revenue from 2014-2016. The company has made huge strides in beefing up its ad program over the past several months, including launching a self-serve ad platform in May that will allow Snap to compete with Facebook and Instagram for small business dollars. Analysts estimate that these investments will help Snap continue to significantly grow its ad revenue, by far its largest revenue stream. eMarketer predicts Snap will grow ad revenue by 158% this year, and by 66% and 73% in 2018 and 2019.

Stock: Snap's stock has had a rocky few months since debuting on the NYSE. On Wednesday its stock sat at $13.56, around three-and-a-half dollars lower than when it went public.

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

SoundCloud asks investors to support rescue deal

juannomore / Flickr CC

Tomorrow is do or die for SoundCloud, the struggling streaming music company that recently laid off 40% of its staff despite having raised over $230 million in venture capital.

Axios has obtained a circular sent to existing shareholders on Tuesday, which requires them to accept or reject a reorganization proposal by the end of Friday. If accepted, then the new investment -- $169.5 million at a $150 million pre-money enterprise valuation -- also closes tomorrow. If rejected, then CEO Alexander Ljung suggests the company would not be able "to continue as a going concern."

Deal details ... words
  • Investors: Raine Group and Temasek would be new backers, with the latter requiring anti-trust clearance. Return backers would include Union Square Ventures, Doughty Hanson and Atlantic Technology. All investors would receive Series F stock, which sits atop the preference stack.
  • Dilution: Series E investors would have their liquidity preference slashed by over 40%.
  • Code name: The investment is referred to as Project Sonic.
  • Why now: "Financing of this size will enable to Company to pay off its remaining debt, while ensuring a strong, independent future... In the event that the transaction does not close and in the vent SoundCloud does not otherwise obtain additional funding, based on current cashflow forecasts, SoundCloud faces liquidity concerns in the near term."
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Trump admin stalls Latino ACA outreach

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

The White House has so far failed to coordinate with a coalition of national and local Latino organizations to develop community outreach campaigns ahead of the ACA's open enrollment deadline, according to a report from Talking Points Memo.

  • By the numbers: Latinos have benefitted the most of any ethnic group from the ACA with the greatest drop in their uninsured rate and expanded coverage for 4 million adults.
  • What's missing: The Obama administration leveraged Latino community resources to educate and prep local groups ahead of the open enrollment deadline. Now, these Latino groups are doing it themselves, which they acknowledge is much more difficult without the federal government's help.
  • Why it matters: It's only August, so it's possible that the Trump administration will just begin the outreach efforts later. But it also could be an early sign that the administration just isn't interested in promoting a law it tried to repeal.
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Charter Communications has yet another suitor

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Dutch cable operator Altice reportedly is considering a takeover bid for Charter Communications, a Stamford, Conn.-based cable and broadband provider that has a current market cap over $100 billion and an enterprise value of around $175 billion. The big question is if Altice can include enough cash to satisfy John Malone's Liberty Media, which holds 20.5% of Charter's equity and 25% of its voting stock.

Why it matters: Because everyone seems to want to buy Charter, even though its stock is now at an all-time high. First it was Verizon. Then it was SoftBank. Now it's Altice.

Keep reading ... words

Context: There is an expectation that Trump's FCC would bless almost any such tie-up, perhaps based on its decision to not review AT&T/Time Warner, and its recent decision to overturn Obama-era broadband "overbuild" requirements Charter faced as a result of its Time Warner Cable and Bright House purchases.

Bottom line from CNBC's David Faber:

"[Altice's Patrick] Drahi and SoftBank's Masayoshi Son are men unafraid of taking on vast amounts of debt to fuel their ambitions, but it's not clear Charter management or John Malone, the chairman of Liberty, has interest in accepting a deal in which much of the value they give up is traded for stock in a new company, laden with debt and reliant on the cash flow of Charter to pay down that debt."
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Fired Google engineer: memo based on "scientific evidence"

AP


James Damore, a Google engineer, was fired after a controversial memo he wrote leaked last weekend. Damore told Bloomberg Television last night that the memo was meant to "improve Google and Google's culture," and is based on "scientific evidence." Bloomberg reports that Damore is pursuing legal action against Google, but has not revealed on what grounds.

  • "It was only after it got viral that the upper management started shaming me and eventually firing me."
  • He said Google's hiring practices "treated people differently based on what their race and gender are," such as being given "multiple interviews in case the first one was bad."
  • He rejected the idea that his views discourage young women from joining tech: "If you're a girl and you're interested in technology then that's great...if anyone is interested in technology they should just pursue it."
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

The startup behind Facebook's strategy to thwart competitors

Noah Berger / AP

One of Facebook's most underrated acquisitions is Onavo, which it bought in 2013. The company was highlighted in a recent Wall Street Journal report on how Facebook, to maintain its influence over the years, has been vigilantly acquiring or copying potential threats to its own products.

Why it matters: Facebook is notorious for building copycat apps and features in an attempt to stifle up-and-coming social media services, though its standalone apps have largely flopped. A year ago, it made headlines when Instagram, which it owns, released a copy of "Stories," one of ephemeral messaging app Snapchat's signature features. Since there, some have speculated that Instagram has successfully stolen some of Snapchat's users—a problem for newly-public parent company Snap.

Keep reading ... words

Meet Onavo:

  • The company was founded in 2010 in Tel Aviv by Guy Rosen and Roi Tiger, and it originally provided apps that helped users manage and shrink their mobile device data, and a tool for app makers to track ad downloads. Now, it offers Protect, an app that lets users route their Internet usage through Onavo's servers for online privacy (also known as a VPN, or virtual private network).
  • It eventually raised a total of $13 million in funding from investors like Sequoia Capital's Israel fund and Li-Ka Shing's Horizons Ventures. It sold to Facebook for a reported mere $120 million (at least compared to the billions it later spent on Oculus and WhatsApp).
  • Both companies originally explained the acquisition as a way to bolster Facebook's Internet.org initiative, which aims to bring Internet access to people in regions like Africa and Latin America.
  • Onavo's tech is the basis for a system Facebook has built that gives it insight into what people are doing on their smartphones and detect up-and-coming apps and trends, according to the WSJ. This "early bird" system reportedly guided Facebook's decision to acquire messaging app WhatsApp in early 2014 as well as its live-video strategy. It's also how it noticed Houseparty, a group video chat popular among teens.
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Trump turns up heat on McConnell: "screamed Repeal & Replace"

President Trump on Wednesday afternoon: "Senator Mitch McConnell said I had "excessive expectations," but I don't think so. After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done?"

President Trump on Thursday morning: "Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn't get it done. Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare!"

Trump was responding to an unusually blunt speech McConnell gave in Kentucky on Monday, in which he said Trump had "excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process." Trump reportedly called McConnell before the Wednesday tweet to scold the majority leader for his comments, per the New York Times.

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Inside Drudge's new look

Matt Drudge — who has kept his look steady even as everything else in media has convulsed — made a striking change Monday, beginning with a "NUKE YOU" banner headline: His photos, usually colorful amid the spare typewriter front, were suddenly black and white.


Keep reading ... words
  • Drudge has recorded 11 billion visits to his site in the past year, and still breaks traffic records after decades as "the nation's assignment editor."
  • He sometimes makes one-day changes to his look and feel for special occasions: blue type on the Fourth of July, or green type on Christmas.
  • But when the noir look persisted this week, I had to ask him what was up.

Drudge instantly replied: "We have clearly entered a historic era. It's feeling like The Roaring 20's this autumn with tech valuations at such hysterical heights. The socials, like Instagram Live, are alive with the spirit of Warhol. The sound of the atom splitting is looming over Korea. What's old is new. So, black and white and read all over!"

Why it matters: Journalists these days talk constantly about how to capture and reflect the once-in-a-thousand-years events unfolding in front of our faces. Drudge once again was the innovator — with a retro look, and a prescient rationale.

Sign up for Axios newsletters and alerts.

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Mueller turns "up the crank" on Russia probe

Matt Rourke / AP

The FBI's pre-dawn raid on Paul Manafort's home in Alexandria, Va., makes it look like the special counsel is trying to:

  1. Squeeze the former Trump campaign chairman to cooperate against others.
  2. Send a message to others that they better cooperate if they want to avoid humiliation.

As John Heilemann told Lawrence O'Donnell on MSNBC: "What Robert Mueller is doing right now is turning up the crank ... There are two guys who could be the prime people who could flip on Donald Trump, on the Trump family: Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn."

Keep reading ... words

"We are now moving into the next phase, which is: 'We see what the case is. We're now gonna try to go in and lock this case down.' And they're moving faster than I think anybody thought."

The deets from the WashPost's Carol Leonnig, Tom Hamburger and Roz Helderman:

  • "Using a search warrant, agents appeared [July 26,] the day Manafort was scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee and a day after he met voluntarily with Senate Intelligence Committee staff members."
  • "The search warrant requested documents related to tax, banking and other matters. People familiar with the search said agents departed the Manafort residence with a trove of material, including binders prepared ahead of Manafort's congressional testimony."
  • "Manafort's allies fear that Mueller hopes to build a case against Manafort unrelated to the 2016 campaign, in hopes that he would provide information against others in Trump's inner circle in exchange for lessening his legal exposure."
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Eric Bolling files $50 million lawsuit against HuffPost reporter

Fox News host Eric Bolling was suspended from the network on August 5 after a Huffington Post article cited 14 women to allege he had sent them "lewd" texts. Now, Bolling is suing Yashar Ali, the author of the article, for defamation. The suit asks for $50 million in damages.

  • Bolling's attorney Michael J. Bowe told Ali: "Mr. Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications, and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made."
  • Bolling's ouster is the latest in Fox world: Roger Ailes, Bill O'Reilly and Fox Business' Charles Payne were all let go or suspeneded for accusations of sexual harassment or assault.
  • HuffPost Editor-in-Chief Lydia Polgreen: "Yashar Ali is a careful and meticulous reporter. We stand by his reporting."
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

The different ways your health care costs are going up

We've spent so much time talking about Affordable Care Act costs this year that it's easy to forget what most people are actually paying for health care — the 156 million Americans who get their health coverage through the workplace. Turns out, most of us aren't seeing sky-high premium increases. But it's also worth remembering that deductibles matter too — because that's what we pay out of pocket before insurance kicks in.

Data: Kaiser Family Foundation; Chart: Chris Canipe / Axios

Keep reading ... words

Take a look at these two graphics from Axios datavisuals genius Chris Canipe. The premium increases between 2010 and 2016 weren't that bad — they're single digits each year, and just add up over time. But you can see some big increases in deductibles, especially in point-of-service plans and HMOs.

Why it matters: That's a big reason why people feel their health care costs going up, because it means they're paying more out of pocket. And when prescription drug prices rise, they're more likely to feel it directly.

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.

Trending

Axios in your Inbox

Latest Newsletters

Follow Axios