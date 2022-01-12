The best cars of 2022 aren't the innovative EVs

Some of the most innovative electric vehicles we've test-driven in the past year were snubbed as 2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year, announced on Tuesday.

Driving the news: The Lucid Air sedan, Rivian R1T pickup and Hyundai Ioniq 5 crossover utility were all finalists for best vehicles in their category, but they lost out to traditional models from well-known brands.

The winners: Honda Civic (car), Ford Maverick (truck) and Ford Bronco (utility).

Honda Civic (car), Ford Maverick (truck) and Ford Bronco (utility). The jury: 50 leading automotive journalists from the U.S. and Canada (including yours truly).

My thought bubble: The winners stood out for their value for the money and, in the case of the Bronco, technology that enabled even me to excel at off-roading.

Starting at $19,995, the small and efficient Maverick hybrid finally makes pickup trucks affordable for entry-level buyers, and the 11th-generation Civic is rock solid as always.

Yes, but: I was impressed by all three EV finalists, especially since Lucid and Rivian are newcomers to the industry.

The $169,000 Lucid Air Dream is a game-changer that could unlock more affordable electric vehicles for the masses.

Rivian's fresh and surprisingly capable R1T opens up a new market for electric pickup trucks.

And Hyundai's spacious Ioniq 5, which can charge to 80% in just 18 minutes, shows how EVs can easily fit into our lives.

The bottom line: These futuristic EVs hold promise, but it's too early to declare them winners.