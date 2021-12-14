I'm like the majority of SUV owners: My biggest excursion is to Home Depot. But the 2022 Ford Bronco I tested off-road recently had so much technology that even I was able to plow through sloppy mud trails and crawl over boulders with confidence.

The big picture: After 26 years, the iconic Bronco is back, going head-to-head with Jeep's legendary Wrangler. While it's natural to pit them in an all-out battle for market share, Ford wants to grow the segment by drawing inexperienced people like me to off-roading.

I drove a loaded two-door Bronco First Edition at the 106-acre Holly Oaks off-road vehicle park north of Detroit; it's an old gravel pit that's been turned into an automotive obstacle course.

A Ford engineer riding shotgun coached me on how to use the technology.

How it works: A dial on the center console let me choose one of seven driving modes — Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery and Sand, Baja, Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl.

Other features gave me added control to tackle rough terrain I'd ordinarily avoid. All I had to do was push one of the "hero buttons" mounted on top of the dashboard.

While climbing up a steep and slippery hill, I saw nothing but the sky, like the feeling you get near the top of a roller coaster. But with 360-degree camera displays on the 12-inch touchscreen, plus a handy off-road spotter view that showed me where my tires should go, I didn't get disoriented.

The bottom line: Off-roading is fun when you know what you're doing (or at least the car does). And surprisingly, the Bronco was well-mannered on ordinary pavement too.