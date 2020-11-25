Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Beware a Thanksgiving mirage

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Don't be surprised if COVID metrics plunge over the next few days, only to spike next week.

Why it matters: The COVID Tracking Project warns of a "double-weekend pattern" on Thanksgiving — where the usual weekend backlog of data is tacked on to a holiday.

  • "Far fewer people will be tested on Thanksgiving Day, and perhaps on the day after as well, and then the usual weekend pattern will begin."
  • "The same will be true for reporting. We don't expect that most US jurisdictions will fully staff public health departments from Thursday through Sunday, so we anticipate that reporting of tests and cases will be delayed through at least Monday," they note.
  • "Death reporting, too, will slow down for an unknown number of days."
  • That backlog will clear next week, causing a potentially confusing surge on all metrics.

The big picture: If you are gathering with people outside your household...

  • Open windows if you can, or sit outdoors.
  • Wear masks when you aren't eating.
  • Use separate bathrooms if possible.
  • Don't share towels.
  • Use HEPA filters.
  • Limit the duration of your visit.

Go deeper

Axios
40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump pardons Michael Flynn

President Trump with Michael Flynn in 2016. Photo: David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in the Mueller investigation to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with a former Russian ambassador.

Why it matters: It is the first of multiple pardons expected in the coming weeks, as Axios scooped Tuesday night.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Vaccines: Confusion remains over AstraZeneca vaccine.
  2. Health: Most Americans are still vulnerable to the coronavirus.
  3. World: U.S. hotspots are far outpacing Europe's.
  4. Economy: Wall Street's 2021 forecasts are betting it all on a COVID vaccine.
  5. 1 🦃 thing: 25%-30% of Americans say they'll ignore the CDC's Thanksgiving warning.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute, author of Codebook
5 hours ago - Technology

The emerging cybersecurity headaches awaiting Biden

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The incoming administration will face a slew of cybersecurity-related challenges, as Joe Biden takes office under a very different environment than existed when he was last in the White House as vice president.

The big picture: President-elect Biden's top cybersecurity and national security advisers will have to wrestle with the ascendancy of new adversaries and cyberpowers, as well as figure out whether to continue the more aggressive stance the Trump administration has taken in cyberspace.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

