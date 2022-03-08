Texas women forced out of state for abortions

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: The University of Texas at Austin; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Texas' restrictive abortion law has compelled women to travel out of state for abortions or to seek self-managed abortion medication, per new research out of the University of Texas.

The big picture: Even as in-state abortions have plummeted, the law, known as Senate Bill 8, has not reduced the need for abortion care in Texas.

Instead, it has greatly reduced in-state access and forced thousands of pregnant Texans to undertake long-distance trips to reach abortion facilities outside of Texas or order medication by mail, per separate reports by UT researchers.

Catch up quick: The Texas law, which took effect Sept. 1, prohibits nearly all abortions as soon as an embryonic heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy and before many people know they are pregnant.

The law does not have any exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

By the numbers: On average, nearly 1,400 Texas women each month between September and December 2021 sought abortions at 34 facilities in neighboring states, researchers at UT's Texas Policy Evaluation Project found.

That average is nearly equivalent to the total number of Texans who traveled out of state each year to those clinics between 2017 and 2019.

Only 235 Texans were admitted for abortions in the 34 facilities in August 2021, the month before Texas' abortion law took effect.

Of note: The data does not include pregnant Texans who traveled to other states or countries for the procedure — or to facilities in neighboring states.

Other numbers: Newly released data shows that Planned Parenthood health centers in Texas' surrounding states saw a nearly 800% increase in abortion patients from Texas between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021.

Meanwhile in Texas, the number of clinic abortions performed in the state fell by approximately 60% in the first month after Senate Bill 8 was enacted.

What they found: The Texas Policy Evaluation Project researchers interviewed 65 Texas women about their experiences with out-of-state abortions.

Participants often experienced delays — some built into state law, such as a mandatory ultrasounds and counseling visits — that made it impossible to access abortion care in-state within SB 8's requirements, even if they found out they were pregnant shortly after missing a menstrual period.

What they're staying: Women interviewed by the researchers referred to the law as "unfair," "cruel" and "inhumane" because it did not give them the chance to obtain care in Texas.

Meanwhile: Another UT researcher found that demand for self-managed abortion care in the state surged.

In the first week after the law went into effect, the number of average daily requests made to the Austria-based nonprofit Aid Access from people in Texas increased by 1,180% over the previous daily average, leaping to 137.7 requests per day, per research published in late February.

After that initial spike, demand for the medication remained high in the three months after SB 8's implementation. The nonprofit averaged 29.5 daily requests in October, November and December, a 174% increase from the previous daily average.

"The need for abortion doesn't magically go away," Abigail Aiken, an associate professor of public affairs at UT's LBJ School, told Axios. The data "offers us a glimpse into what may well happen if you severely restrict or outlaw abortion altogether."

The bottom line: If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, three of the states that border Texas have so-called trigger laws that would prohibit abortion.