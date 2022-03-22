Skip to main content
Texas court blocks investigations of families with trans kids

Shawna Chen
The Texas state Capitol building on Oct. 2, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Photo: Montinique Monroe via Getty Images

A Texas appeals court on Monday reinstated an order preventing the state from investigating parents for child abuse if they seek gender-affirming care for their trans children.

Driving the news: The temporary injunction is "necessary to maintain the status quo and preserve the rights of all parties," the court said in an opinion. It did not rule on the merits of the case.

The big picture: Texas officials have already begun investigating parents of trans children in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) order, according to the lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal.

  • Several medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, have denounced the directive, saying it interferes with the doctor-patient relationship.

