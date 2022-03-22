Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A Texas appeals court on Monday reinstated an order preventing the state from investigating parents for child abuse if they seek gender-affirming care for their trans children.

Driving the news: The temporary injunction is "necessary to maintain the status quo and preserve the rights of all parties," the court said in an opinion. It did not rule on the merits of the case.

A district court judge first blocked the probes earlier this month, but because the state immediately appealed, it argued it could continue the child abuse investigations, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is likely to fight the ruling.

The big picture: Texas officials have already begun investigating parents of trans children in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) order, according to the lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal.

Several medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, have denounced the directive, saying it interferes with the doctor-patient relationship.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.