ACLU sues to block Texas from investigating gender-affirming care for trans kids

The American Civil Liberties Union and other civil rights groups are asking a Texas state court to block a directive that would have a state agency investigate parents for child abuse if they seek gender-affirming care for their children.

Driving the news: The lawsuit, brought by the ACLU and Lambda Legal, alleges Gov. Greg Abbott filed the directive without proper authority, violating a Texas law and the state constitution, as well as the the constitutional rights of transgender youth and their parents.

Abbott is named as a defendant in the suit, along with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, and its commissioner, Jamie Masters.

"No family should have to fear being torn apart because they are supporting their trans child," Adri Pérez, policy and advocacy strategist at the ACLU of Texas, said in a statement out Tuesday.

The big picture: Medical experts and doctors fear an increase in mental health crises among transgender kids due to the dozens of bills introduced in 2021 to criminalize gender-affirming health care.

What they're saying: "Families with trans kids in Texas have been under attack for too long. Gender-affirming health care saved my life, and other trans Texans should be able to access medically necessary, lifesaving care," Pérez said.

"They are joining a politically motivated misinformation campaign with no consideration of medical science and seem determined to criminalize parents seeking to care and provide for their kids, and medical professionals abiding by accepted standards of care for transgender youth."

— Lambda Legal Senior Counsel Paul Castillo.

State of play: The lawsuit is filed on behalf of a DFPS employee with a transgender child, her husband and the teen herself. The family has had an investigator arrive at their home to interview them, per the complaint.

What to watch: A court could rule on the case as soon as Tuesday, according to the ACLU.

Go deeper: