Federal judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 early ballots in Texas

Poll station workers receive voting machines, registration paper and disinfection products on Nov. 1 in Harris County, Texas. Photo: Zeng Jingning/China News Service via Getty Images

A federal judge on Monday rejected a Republican request to invalidate 127,000 ballots that had already been cast via drive-through voting stations across Harris County, Texas.

Why it matters: Harris County, which includes the city of Houston, is the most populous county in Texas and voted for Hillary Clinton over President Trump by 160,000 ballots in 2016, according to Bloomberg.

  • The ruling comes one day after the Texas Supreme Court denied a nearly identical effort by Republicans in Harris County.
  • Texas, which hasn't backed a Democrat for president since 1976, has been rated a toss up by the Cook Political Report. Joe Biden securing the state's 38 electoral votes would virtually guarantee his path to the White House.

Details: Republicans argued in their lawsuit that Harris County had violated state law by setting up drive-through voting sites, which they claimed favored Democrats, according to the New York Times. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen, widely viewed as a conservative, ruled that they lacked standing to sue.

The big picture: Dozens of lawsuits related to voting rights continue to be litigated all over the country, as Republicans sue to block efforts to expand voting access — such as extending mail-in ballot deadlines — that have been instituted during the pandemic.

Maria Arias
Nov 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Rick Scott: Election results "should not be dealt with through the court system"

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) believes that the election results "should not be dealt with through the court system," something that the Trump campaign has signaled could happen if Florida is too close to call on election night.

Why it matters: In an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," host Jake Tapper questioned the senator whether the Republican strategy was to call into question the validity of remaining mail-in ballots. Florida is crucial for Trump's re-election and, earlier this month, Democrats have steadily outpaced Republicans in vote-by-mail ballots.

Orion Rummler
Nov 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump adviser falsely claims Democrats could "steal" electoral votes

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller falsely claimed on Sunday that Democrats would try to "steal" electoral votes after election night if President Trump appears to be ahead, signaling a coming legal fight over mail-in ballots that are counted after Nov. 3.

Reality check: Electoral College votes are not awarded until December, and no state ever reports its final count on election night — despite Trump's insistence that the election should end on Nov. 3 and that the courts should not allow ballots to be counted in the days following.

Axios
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Cook Political Report shifts 8 seats toward Democrats in final House forecast

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Cook Political Report shifted eight House seats toward Democrats — and projected that the party would expand its majority in the chamber by 10 to 15 seats — in the nonpartisan prognosticator's final 2020 forecast published Monday.

Why it matters: It highlights how President Trump's polling struggles at the top of the ticket are filtering down ballot, affecting Republicans across the country.

