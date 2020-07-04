Texas GOP powerbroker called on National Guard to "shoot to kill" rioters

As thousands around the country protested the police killing of George Floyd, a conservative Texas powerbroker asked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to instruct the National Guard to "shoot to kill" rioters, The Texas Tribune reports.

What Steve Hotze is saying: "I want to make sure that [Gov. Abbott] has National Guard down here and they have the order to shoot to kill if any of these son-of-a-b---h people start rioting like they have in Dallas, start tearing down businesses — shoot to kill the son of a b------s. That’s the only way you restore order. Kill ‘em. Thank you."

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) tweeted that Hotze's comments are "absolutely disgusting and reprehensible."

The big picture: Law enforcement's response to the protests was criticized after thousands poured into the streets around the country to demonstrate against police brutality. Some of the starkest criticism came after military police and park rangers used physical force to clear a path for President Trump to cross Lafayette Park in Washington, D.C.

Background: Hotze is "one of the most prolific cultures warriors on the right in Texas," the Tribune writes.