Texas GOP powerbroker called on National Guard to "shoot to kill" rioters

Thousands of peaceful protesters gathered to mourn the death of George Floyd in Houston, Texas. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images

As thousands around the country protested the police killing of George Floyd, a conservative Texas powerbroker asked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to instruct the National Guard to "shoot to kill" rioters, The Texas Tribune reports.

What Steve Hotze is saying: "I want to make sure that [Gov. Abbott] has National Guard down here and they have the order to shoot to kill if any of these son-of-a-b---h people start rioting like they have in Dallas, start tearing down businesses — shoot to kill the son of a b------s. That’s the only way you restore order. Kill ‘em. Thank you."

  • Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) tweeted that Hotze's comments are "absolutely disgusting and reprehensible."

The big picture: Law enforcement's response to the protests was criticized after thousands poured into the streets around the country to demonstrate against police brutality. Some of the starkest criticism came after military police and park rangers used physical force to clear a path for President Trump to cross Lafayette Park in Washington, D.C.

Background: Hotze is "one of the most prolific cultures warriors on the right in Texas," the Tribune writes.

  • He has openly criticized Abbott's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Hotze has challenged Abbott's emergency orders in court, including a lawsuit against the recent statewide mask mandate.

31 MLB players test positive for COVID as workouts resume

The Cleveland Indians on the field during a summer workout session. Photo: Dan Mendlik/Cleveland Indians via Getty Images

31 Major League Baseball players and seven staff members from 19 of the 30 teams tested positive for the coronavirus, AP reports.

Why it matters: Major League Baseball and the player's association announced the numbers on Friday. The positive cases come just as teams resumed workouts for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic brought spring training to an abrupt halt in March. Opening day is set for July 23 as the league prepares for its shortest schedule since 1878, AP notes.

Trump extends coronavirus PPP loan application deadline to August 8

President Trump boards Air Force One on July 3. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump signed off on Saturday to give businesses another five weeks to apply for funds through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Why it matters: Roughly $130 billion in PPP funding is still available. The Small Business Administration's inspector general found in May that some rural, minority and women-owned businesses may not have gotten loans due to a lack of prioritization from the agency.

Colorado police chief fires officers who reenacted Elijah McClain's death

LaWayne Mosley, father of Elijah McClain, wears a t-shirt with is son's picture on it during a press conference in Oct. 2019. Photo: Andy Cross/MediaNewsGroup/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Interim Aurora, Colo., police chief Vanessa Wilson fired two officers for reenacting the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain and a third officer for commenting on the photo that captured the "despicable act," The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: McClain died in the summer of 2019 after police officers held him in a chokehold and paramedics used a heavy sedative. People have been protesting McClain's death recently after the police killing of George Floyd revitalized the movement against police brutality.

