Winter storms test Texas' electrical grid

Andrew Freedman
Expand chart
Data: National Weather Service; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Frigid air has once again moved into Texas, with freezing rain, sleet and snow falling in parts of the state, including the Dallas-Ft. Worth metro area.

Why it matters: The cold is prompting concerns about the stability of the electrical grid, which failed in deadly and costly fashion during a more significant Arctic outbreak last year.

What’s next: Temperatures during this event will bottom out in the single digits overnight in the Texas Panhandle, the teens in Dallas, and the low 30s all the way to the Gulf Coast.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 26 mins ago - Science

Over 5,000 flights canceled as monster winter storm slams much of U.S.

A power outage left a traffic signal inoperable around rush hour during a winter storm warning in Detroit, Mich., on Wednesday. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A sprawling winter storm that has forced schools to close and massively disrupted road and air travel will continue to hit the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S. over the next few days, forecasters warn.

Driving the news: Multiple governors have declared states of emergency, as heavy snow and freezing rain pummeled much of the country and as the South braced for possibly dangerous ice accumulations. Winter storm and ice warnings were issued for over 90 million people from New Mexico to Canada.

Rebecca FalconerOriana Gonzalez
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Biden: U.S. raid in Syria killed top ISIS leader

An aerial view of wreckages around the site after an operation carried out by U.S. forces in Idlib province, Syria. Photo: Izzeddin Kasim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Biden said Thursday that a U.S. raid in northwestern Syria killed top ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.

What he's saying: "Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place," Biden said.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Misbehaving media men finally prove they aren't invincible

Jeff Zucker. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

In the past few years, the leaders of CNN, CBS, Fox News and others have all been forced to resign in the wake of public scandals, pointing to how the news media struggles with its own accountability.

Why it matters: In almost all of those instances, staffers said they weren't surprised by the conduct, but that their seemingly invincible bosses were finally brought down for behaviors that were open secrets.

