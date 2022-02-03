Winter storms test Texas' electrical grid

Frigid air has once again moved into Texas, with freezing rain, sleet and snow falling in parts of the state, including the Dallas-Ft. Worth metro area.

Why it matters: The cold is prompting concerns about the stability of the electrical grid, which failed in deadly and costly fashion during a more significant Arctic outbreak last year.

What’s next: Temperatures during this event will bottom out in the single digits overnight in the Texas Panhandle, the teens in Dallas, and the low 30s all the way to the Gulf Coast.

