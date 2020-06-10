1 hour ago - Health

Texas reports third consecutive day of record coronavirus hospitalizations

A health worker processing a coronavirus testing in Fort Worth, Texas, on June 9 for the PGA Tour. Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Texas health authorities reported a total of 2,153 coronavirus hospitalizations on Wednesday, up from 2,056 on Tuesday and 1,935 patients Monday, CNBC reports.

Why it matters: The three days of record-breaking coronavirus hospitalizations come more than a month after Texas allowed its statewide stay-at-home order to expire.

  • The recording-breaking hospitalizations also follow large protests in urban areas over the death of George Floyd.
  • Hospitalization figures are generally viewed as a more reliable indicator of coronavirus spread than growth in reported cases, which can be a product of increased testing.

The big picture: Coronavirus cases are increasing in at least 21 states as businesses reopen and people attempt to return to their normal, pre-virus routines, according to the New York Times.

  • Hospitalizations have increased in nine states since Memorial Day — Texas, North and South Carolina, California, Oregon, Arkansas, Mississippi, Utah and Arizona, the Washington Post reports.

Go deeper: Coronavirus cases spike in Texas, Oregon and Arizona

Bob HermanAndrew Witherspoon
Jun 3, 2020 - Health

Coronavirus hospitalizations keep falling

Data: COVID Tracking Project, Harvard Global Health Institute; Note: Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, Tennessee and Puerto Rico have not reported hospitalizations consistently. Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to decline, particularly in New York and other northeastern states that were among the hardest hit by the virus.

Yes, but: Some states are still recording stagnant or rising amounts of hospitalizations.

Andrew WitherspoonSam Baker
Jun 4, 2020 - Health

Coronavirus cases spike in Texas, Oregon and Arizona

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon, Sara Wise, Naema Ahmed/Axios

Texas, Arizona and Oregon saw significant spikes last week in new coronavirus infections, while cases also continued to climb in a handful of states where steady increases have become the norm.

Why it matters: Nationwide, new cases have plateaued over the past week. To get through this crisis and safely continue getting back out into the world, we need them to go down — a lot.

Andrew WitherspoonSam Baker
May 16, 2020 - Health

Most states are slowly making progress against the coronavirus

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Most states are showing advances on two of the key criteria for being able to safely reopen parts of their economies: They’re testing more people and finding fewer infections.

Why it matters: The U.S. has to get the existing outbreak under control before we can even think about easing up on social distancing and managing the ensuing risk of new outbreaks. At this moment, most of the country seems to be moving in the right direction.

