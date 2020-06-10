Texas reports third consecutive day of record coronavirus hospitalizations

Texas health authorities reported a total of 2,153 coronavirus hospitalizations on Wednesday, up from 2,056 on Tuesday and 1,935 patients Monday, CNBC reports.

Why it matters: The three days of record-breaking coronavirus hospitalizations come more than a month after Texas allowed its statewide stay-at-home order to expire.

The recording-breaking hospitalizations also follow large protests in urban areas over the death of George Floyd.

Hospitalization figures are generally viewed as a more reliable indicator of coronavirus spread than growth in reported cases, which can be a product of increased testing.

The big picture: Coronavirus cases are increasing in at least 21 states as businesses reopen and people attempt to return to their normal, pre-virus routines, according to the New York Times.

Hospitalizations have increased in nine states since Memorial Day — Texas, North and South Carolina, California, Oregon, Arkansas, Mississippi, Utah and Arizona, the Washington Post reports.

Go deeper: Coronavirus cases spike in Texas, Oregon and Arizona