Texas is suing the Biden administration in an attempt to overturn President Biden's mask mandate for public transit, including air travel.

Why it matters: The suit, which is unlikely to succeed, is one of several that have attempted to challenge Biden's COVID mandates.

What they're saying: The complaint, brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation, alleges that the mask mandate exceeds the statutory authority granted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Biden's repeated disregard of the individual liberties of Texans is not only disrespectful to the U.S. Constitution, it is also troublesome that any president thinks they can act above the law while hardworking Americans standby," Paxton said in a statement Wednesday.

"President Biden cannot continue governing through executive edicts."

Worth noting: The Supreme Court has on several occasions rejected requests to block federal mask mandates for travel.