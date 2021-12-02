Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden extends mask mandates for travelers into 2022

President Biden delivers remarks at the White House on Dec. 1. Photo: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

President Biden will announce new testing protocols for international travelers on Thursday and extend masking requirements through March as the U.S. prepares to fight the Omicron variant this winter, according to senior administration officials.

Driving the news: The U.S. will tighten pre-departure testing protocols starting early next week by requiring all inbound international travelers to take COVID-19 tests within one day of their departure rather than three.

  • The rule will apply regardless of their nationality or vaccination status.
  • "This tighter testing timeline provides an added degree of public health protection as scientists continue to assess the Omicron variant," per a fact sheet from the White House.
  • The administration will also extend masking requirements for those traveling by plane, rail and public transit through March 18.

What they're saying: "Tightening that testing requirement for pre-departure will help catch more cases," a senior administration official said. "Now is the right time to do it, and we can implement it very quickly."

  • There is no plan as of now to implement post-arrival testing or quarantine requirements, the official added.
  • "If additional measures are recommended, if additional measures can be implemented well and are effective, we won't hesitate to take them."

Oriana Gonzalez
22 hours ago - Health

CDC prepares tougher testing rules for international travelers

Travelers with their luggage arrive at a COVID-19 testing location at the airport in Los Angeles, Calif., on Nov. 23, 2021. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday night that it is working to impose stricter testing requirements for international travelers due to the spread of the new Omicron variant.

The big picture: The new rules would require all international travelers, regardless of vaccination status, to show a negative test taken a day before their flight to the U.S. Currently, the CDC says fully vaccinated travelers are allowed to show a test taken no more than three days before their departure.

Paige Hopkins
Dec 1, 2021 - Axios Washington D.C.

DMV officials prepare for COVID-19 Omicron variant

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

DMV officials are already responding to the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.

What's happening: Though the variant hasn't yet been identified in the U.S., health officials are already implementing safety measures to prevent its spread.

Yacob ReyesErin Doherty
16 hours ago - Health

First known U.S. case of Omicron variant identified in California

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during the daily briefing at the White House on Dec. 1. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The first known U.S. case of the Omicron variant was detected in California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Wednesday.

Driving the news: The confirmed case was detected in a traveler returning from South Africa who was fully vaccinated and has mild symptoms, according to the CDC.

