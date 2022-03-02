Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton likely headed to run-off
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton appears headed to a runoff in a night when other statewide Republican incumbents were cruising to big victories.
Driving the news: With nearly a third of the ballots counted, Paxton, mired in corruption scandals, had only about 42% of the vote.
- If he doesn't clear the 50% mark, he will end up in a runoff against either Texas land commissioner George P. Bush or former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, who were running neck-and-neck for second.
- If Bush fails to make the runoff, it could mark the end of the family dynasty.
Why it matters: No attorney general had wrapped themselves more tightly to former President Trump than Paxton, who filed lawsuits after the 2020 election arguing that other states' results should be thrown out.
- Paxton, along with Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and agriculture commissioner Sid Miller, had won the endorsement of Trump.
The big picture: The Texas primary was the first big midterm test of the ex-president's clout within the GOP since the Jan. 6 insurrection.
- If Paxton fails to win outright, the result may mean less about the limits of Trump's imprimatur and more about Republican distaste for a damaged candidate.
- Abbott won his primary race; with nearly half the ballots counted, he had nearly 70% of the votes.
- Similarly, Miller and Patrick had commanding leads in early returns.
Our thought bubble: As of now, the Texas results suggest the 2024 GOP presidential nomination remains Trump's to lose.
- On the other hand: Abbott's impressive showing sets him up for a 2024 national run, should Trump opt out and Abbott beat Beto O'Rouke in the Texas gubernatorial election.