Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton likely headed to run-off

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton appears headed to a runoff in a night when other statewide Republican incumbents were cruising to big victories.

Driving the news: With nearly a third of the ballots counted, Paxton, mired in corruption scandals, had only about 42% of the vote.

If he doesn't clear the 50% mark, he will end up in a runoff against either Texas land commissioner George P. Bush or former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, who were running neck-and-neck for second.

If Bush fails to make the runoff, it could mark the end of the family dynasty.

Why it matters: No attorney general had wrapped themselves more tightly to former President Trump than Paxton, who filed lawsuits after the 2020 election arguing that other states' results should be thrown out.

Paxton, along with Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and agriculture commissioner Sid Miller, had won the endorsement of Trump.

The big picture: The Texas primary was the first big midterm test of the ex-president's clout within the GOP since the Jan. 6 insurrection.

If Paxton fails to win outright, the result may mean less about the limits of Trump's imprimatur and more about Republican distaste for a damaged candidate.

Abbott won his primary race; with nearly half the ballots counted, he had nearly 70% of the votes.

Similarly, Miller and Patrick had commanding leads in early returns.

Our thought bubble: As of now, the Texas results suggest the 2024 GOP presidential nomination remains Trump's to lose.