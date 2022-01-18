Sign up for our daily briefing

Texas abortion law remains in effect after appeals court ruling

Rebecca Falconer

Pro- and anti-abortion protesters outside the Supreme Court as arguments begin about the Texas abortion law on Capitol Hill in November. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A U.S. appeals court transferred a challenge to Texas' law banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy to the state supreme court in a 2-1 vote on Monday evening.

Why it matters: The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' decision means the country's most restrictive abortion law can remain in place for the time being.

The big picture: The Republican-appointed Circuit Judges Edith Jones and Kyle Duncan wrote that their decision was "consistent" with that of the U.S. Supreme Court, which last month allowed the Texas law to remain in place.

  • The legislation, Senate Bill 8 (S.B.8), prohibits abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, usually after six weeks —  including in cases of rape and incest.
  • The U.S. Supreme Court did not a rule on the merits of Texas' law, but it paved the way for the lower courts to decide whether it is constitutional.

What they're saying: The Center for Reproductive Rights, which is representing the clinics in the case, said in an emailed statement that the court's latest ruling was "inconsistent" with the U.S. Supreme Court decision.

  • It accused Texas officials of using a "delay tactic" to prevent abortion providers "from getting back to the district court and obtaining a declaration once and for all that the ban is unconstitutional."
  • "As a result, Texans will continue to have to travel hundreds of miles to access abortion care, and those without means to do so will be forced to continue their pregnancies," added Nancy Northup, the group's president and CEO. "
"There is now no end in sight for this injustice that has been allowed to go on for almost five months."
— Nancy Northup

The other side: John Seago, legislative director for the anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life has told the Texas Tribune previously, "While all of these complicated legal questions are untangled, we already every day have our victory. Courts have allowed this law to stay in effect."

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
2 hours ago - World

At least 2 dead after Tonga volcano eruption and tsunami

A satellite image of the explosive eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano on Saturday. Photo: UNICEF/NOAA

At least two people are confirmed to have died in Tonga following the undersea volcanic eruption that sent tsunami waves toward the island nation and across the Pacific over the weekend, officials said Monday.

The big picture: Officials reported major damage along the western coast of the main island of Tongatapu, where the capital, Nuku'alofa, was covered in ash and dust, including on the runway of the airport. A New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson told Axios over the phone that two people had been confirmed to have died in the disaster.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Airlines call for Biden admin's "immediate intervention" in 5G deployment

Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The CEOs of leading U.S. air cargo and passenger carriers on Monday warned the Biden administration there could be "catastrophic disruption" after AT&T and Verizon deploy a new 5G service this week.

Driving the news: They said in a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and other top federal officials ahead of the C-Band 5G service's deployment Wednesday that "the nation's commerce will grind to a halt" and "could potentially strand tens of thousands of Americans overseas."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Thousands without power as "hazardous" winter storm lashes East Coast

Satellite imagery of the Northeastern U.S. taken by NOAA on Jan. 17. Photo: NOAA

A major winter storm lashed much of the East Coast Sunday and Monday, causing widespread power outages and disrupting travel over the holiday weekend.

The latest: Authorities in North Carolina confirmed that two people died in a car crash and that they responded 600 vehicle accidents during the storm on Sunday, per the Washington Post.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow