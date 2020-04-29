35 mins ago - Economy & Business

Tesla's profitable start to 2020 stalled by coronavirus disruptions

Joann Muller

Photo: Julian Stratenschulte/picture alliance via Getty Images

Tesla posted its third straight quarterly profit, on strong sales of its Model 3 and Y, but said business disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic were clouding its outlook for the rest of the year.

Why it matters: It's difficult for any company to forecast the future at this moment, but having raised $2.3 billion in February, Tesla said it has enough liquidity to keep investing in future products and long-term factory expansion.

  • That could give Tesla extra momentum when the crisis finally passes.

Yes, but: There are many uncertainties, and Tesla's success will depend, to a large extent, on factors outside of its control.

  • The most important is the reopening of its Fremont, California, assembly plant, where Model Y production had recently begun alongside Model 3. It is currently idled because of a Bay Area stay-at-home order.
  • Tesla's new Shanghai factory has resumed production after coronavirus disruptions in China, and a new factory is planned for Germany.
  • Tesla said it would delay its Semi truck until 2021. There's no word yet on the fate of its electric Cybertruck pickup.

By the numbers: Tesla's first quarter was better than analysts had expected.

  • The company eked out a $16 million net profit in the first quarter on $5.1 billion in revenue.
  • Its $283 million pre-tax operating income represented a 4.7% operating margin.
  • The company was on track for its strongest quarterly deliveries before the pandemic, so it remains confident after production resumes.
  • "At the same time, we are diligently managing working capital, reducing noncritical spend, and driving productivity improvements. We believe we are well-positioned to manage near-term uncertainty while achieving our long-term plans," Tesla said.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is hosting an investor call later today; come back for more details.

Ben Geman

Tesla's first-quarter earnings to provide glimpse at coronavirus impact on its business

Data: Yahoo; Chart: Axios Visuals

Tesla, which dominates electric vehicle sales in the U.S. and has a growing global reach, will report its first-quarter earnings after markets close today.

The big picture: Bloomberg's preview of CEO Elon Musk's quarterly call tonight points out that Tesla's share price has been resilient despite production shutdowns from the coronavirus pandemic.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 3,179,494 — Total deaths: 226,173 — Total recoveries — 964,957Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 1,034,884 — Total deaths: 60,316 — Total recoveries — 117,114 — Total tested: 5,795,728Map.
  3. Public health: Gilead's remdesivir shows limited benefit for coronavirus.
  4. Economy: The Fed says near-zero interest rates will stay "until it is confident that the economy has weathered" the coronavirus crisis.
  5. States: Florida governor says phase one of reopening will begin next week — Maryland governor mandates universal coronavirus testing for all nursing home residents.
  6. Federal response: Vaccine frustrations spark big talk within Trump administrationTop HHS official: "Absolutely no way" U.S. will run 5 million tests a day.
  7. World: Malaria deaths in Africa could double due to coronavirus.
  8. 2020: Most Americans back vote-by-mail amid pandemic.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 45 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Ursula Perano

Florida governor says phase one of reopening will begin next week

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced on Wednesday that phase one of the state's reopening will begin in most counties on Monday, with stores and restaurants permitted to operate at a 25% occupancy limit.

Why it matters: Florida has been one of the epicenters of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., reporting more than 33,000 confirmed cases and 1,200 deaths thus far, per Johns Hopkins.

