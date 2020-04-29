Tesla's profitable start to 2020 stalled by coronavirus disruptions

Tesla posted its third straight quarterly profit, on strong sales of its Model 3 and Y, but said business disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic were clouding its outlook for the rest of the year.

Why it matters: It's difficult for any company to forecast the future at this moment, but having raised $2.3 billion in February, Tesla said it has enough liquidity to keep investing in future products and long-term factory expansion.

That could give Tesla extra momentum when the crisis finally passes.

Yes, but: There are many uncertainties, and Tesla's success will depend, to a large extent, on factors outside of its control.

The most important is the reopening of its Fremont, California, assembly plant, where Model Y production had recently begun alongside Model 3. It is currently idled because of a Bay Area stay-at-home order.

Tesla's new Shanghai factory has resumed production after coronavirus disruptions in China, and a new factory is planned for Germany.

Tesla said it would delay its Semi truck until 2021. There's no word yet on the fate of its electric Cybertruck pickup.

By the numbers: Tesla's first quarter was better than analysts had expected.

The company eked out a $16 million net profit in the first quarter on $5.1 billion in revenue.

Its $283 million pre-tax operating income represented a 4.7% operating margin.

The company was on track for its strongest quarterly deliveries before the pandemic, so it remains confident after production resumes.

"At the same time, we are diligently managing working capital, reducing noncritical spend, and driving productivity improvements. We believe we are well-positioned to manage near-term uncertainty while achieving our long-term plans," Tesla said.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is hosting an investor call later today; come back for more details.

