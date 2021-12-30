Tesla recalls more than 475,000 U.S. cars over safety issues

Sign up for our daily briefing
Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
Tesla recalled about 475,000 cars in the U.S. because of two separate defects that may increase the risk of accidents, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday.
Driving the news: The company plans to recall 356,309 Model 3 sedans made between 2017 and 2020, citing wiring in the rearview camera that may be damaged by opening and closing the trunk.
- Tesla also intends to recall Model S cars from the 2014 and 2021 model years, saying the front trunk latch may be "misaligned," which can cause the hood to unexpectedly open and "increase the risk of a crash."
- The NHTSA said that Tesla received 2,305 warranty claims regarding the defects, adding that it is not aware of any related "crashes, injuries, or deaths."
The big picture: The U.S. road safety regulator increased its oversight of Tesla last year after receiving stark criticism for its hands-off regulatory approach to driver-assistance technology, Axios' Joann Muller writes.
- In August, the NHTSA opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot function after several crashes involving emergency vehicles. One crash resulted in a death.