Safety regulator opens third Tesla probe in 6 months

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Shanghai in January 2020.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened a new investigation into Tesla vehicles Thursday, this time for unexpected braking while in autopilot and driving at highway speeds.
Why it matters: It's the third investigation that NHTSA has opened into the electric vehicle manufacture's driving features in the last six months.
- It has also looked into how Tesla's autopilot function works around crash scenes and a feature that lets drivers play video games on the front-center touch screen while the car is in motion.
By the numbers: NHTSA said its Office of Defects Investigation has received 354 complaints alleging that 2021-2022 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles unexpected activate brakes while in autopilot, which allows the vehicle to brake and steer automatically within its lanes.
- "Complainants report that the rapid deceleration can occur without warning, at random, and often repeatedly in a single drive cycle," NHTSA said.
A spokesperson for Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The big picture: Tesla recently has also had to recall and update the software for thousands of its vehicles using the Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta program because it may allow some models to conduct "rolling stops" at intersections.
- The NHTSA last year also questioned Tesla's lack of a software recall when it updated its Full Self-Driving software in late September so the system could detect flashing emergency vehicle lights in low light conditions and adjust vehicle speed in response.
- Federal law requires automakers to submit a recall when they issue an "over-the-air" update that mitigates a defect that poses an unreasonable risk to drivers.
Our thought bubble, via Axios' Joann Muller: What's new, and different, about many Tesla recalls is that they can be fixed fairly easily with a remote software update. No more making an appointment to go to the dealership. This is the future for recalls.
Go deeper: Tesla delays Cybertruck until 2023