Safety regulator opens third Tesla probe in 6 months

Jacob Knutson

Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Shanghai in January 2020. Photo: Ding Ting/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Ding Ting via Getty Images

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened a new investigation into Tesla vehicles Thursday, this time for unexpected braking while in autopilot and driving at highway speeds.

Why it matters: It's the third investigation that NHTSA has opened into the electric vehicle manufacture's driving features in the last six months.

By the numbers: NHTSA said its Office of Defects Investigation has received 354 complaints alleging that 2021-2022 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles unexpected activate brakes while in autopilot, which allows the vehicle to brake and steer automatically within its lanes.

  • "Complainants report that the rapid deceleration can occur without warning, at random, and often repeatedly in a single drive cycle," NHTSA said.

A spokesperson for Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The big picture: Tesla recently has also had to recall and update the software for thousands of its vehicles using the Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta program because it may allow some models to conduct "rolling stops" at intersections.

  • The NHTSA last year also questioned Tesla's lack of a software recall when it updated its Full Self-Driving software in late September so the system could detect flashing emergency vehicle lights in low light conditions and adjust vehicle speed in response.
  • Federal law requires automakers to submit a recall when they issue an "over-the-air" update that mitigates a defect that poses an unreasonable risk to drivers.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Joann Muller: What's new, and different, about many Tesla recalls is that they can be fixed fairly easily with a remote software update. No more making an appointment to go to the dealership. This is the future for recalls.

Go deeper: Tesla delays Cybertruck until 2023

Kendall BakerJeff Tracy
38 mins ago - Sports

Team China's Olympic imports

Team China’s Jake Chielos and Eileen Gu. Photo illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photos: Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images, Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

Olympians must be citizens of the country they represent, and China doesn't allow for dual citizenship. So how are Americans with U.S. passports competing for Team China in Beijing?

State of play: The Chinese government appears to have loosened its strict nationality laws in an attempt to win medals and present a stronger image at the Olympics.

Astrid Galván
44 mins ago - Economy & Business

Eva Longoria wants to “change the gatekeepers” in Hollywood

Eva Longoria. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Actor and director Eva Longoria wants to "change the gatekeepers" in Hollywood to ensure that more people of color, especially Latinos, are represented on television, in film and behind the scenes.

The big picture: Hollywood is “not built to welcome people who don't have experience, and traditionally, people of color, especially Latinos, have not been in a place where they can get that experience,” Longoria tells Axios.

Neil Irwin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The U.S. is now energy independent

Data: Energy Information Administration. Chart: Axios Visuals

For decades, politicians have talked about the U.S. achieving energy independence, a seemingly elusive goal of producing enough fuels to avoid relying on the rest of the world to fill up gas tanks and keep electricity flowing.

The intrigue: It's elusive no more. The U.S. produced more petroleum than it consumed in 2020, and the numbers were essentially in balance in 2021, according to the Energy Information Administration.

