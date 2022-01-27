Tesla delays Cybertruck until 2023

Tesla is at risk of falling behind on one of the most critical products in the American auto industry: pickups.

Why it matters: Pickups are the most profitable segment in the business and account for the first, second and third best-selling vehicles in the country. Without a serious pickup strategy, Tesla could miss out on a huge source of future income.

Driving the news: Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors Wednesday that the company’s Cybertruck pickup is now delayed until 2023 — two years after it was originally promised.

Threat level: Competitors are poised to capitalize on the delay by taking the lead in EV pickups.

General Motors’ GMC Hummer EV pickup and startup Rivian’s R1T are already available.

The Ford F-150 Lightning — the EV version of the nation’s best-selling vehicle — arrives this year.

And more are coming, including GM's electric Chevrolet Silverado.

Yes, but: Tesla delivered a record $5.5 billion profit in 2021, fueled by strong demand for its Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV.

Details: Musk says supply chain issues aren't the problem with the Cybertruck. Rather, it contains so much new technology that the pickup — initially promised to start at $39,900 — is at risk of costing too much.

"You can make something infinitely desirable, but if it's not affordable that will constrain people's ability to buy it because they don't have the money," Musk said.

The big picture: It’s unclear whether conventional pickup owners who prize utility over pizzazz will like the Cybertruck, IHS principal automotive analyst Stephanie Brinley tells Axios.