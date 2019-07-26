Tesla is selling "full self-driving capability" as a $6,000 option on its electric vehicles, but can't put the money in its coffers for the time being.

The big picture: Most of it is sequestered on the company's balance sheet as a liability — deferred revenue to when its cars can actually drive themselves. It's unclear when that will happen. Right now, with Autopilot they have only limited highway driving capabilities. But long term, CEO Elon Musk is banking on increased revenue and improved margins from automated vehicles to keep the Tesla growth story going.