Tesla is selling "full self-driving capability" as a $6,000 option on its electric vehicles, but can't put the money in its coffers for the time being.
The big picture: Most of it is sequestered on the company's balance sheet as a liability — deferred revenue to when its cars can actually drive themselves. It's unclear when that will happen. Right now, with Autopilot they have only limited highway driving capabilities. But long term, CEO Elon Musk is banking on increased revenue and improved margins from automated vehicles to keep the Tesla growth story going.
When Tesla can offer a fully self-driving car, says Musk, profit margins will soar to as much as 30% (from today's 19%).
- The deferred revenue will kick in, but more important, Musk expects orders for the full self-driving package to increase significantly.
"The gross margin over time will be really quite compelling when factoring in the full self-driving option." — Elon Musk
Between the lines: Tesla had about $1 billion of deferred revenue on its balance sheet as of March 31, for "unsatisfied performance obligations."
- Deferred revenue is common in businesses where customers prepay for a subscription or service, for example.
- In Tesla's case, these aren't just self-driving features that have yet to be activated.
- They also include access to Tesla's Supercharger network, internet connectivity, and over-the-air software updates.
- Of the $1 billion in deferred revenue, Tesla expects to recognize $462.3 million in the next 12 months — a sign that it intends to add some of the promised features. The remainder will be counted over time, up to the 8-year life of the vehicle.
Tesla's timetable for driverless cars is far more ambitious than the rest of the industry.
- While most carmakers say fully automated vehicles are still a decade away, Musk says Tesla will have a million robotaxis on the road by next year.
- Tesla timetables have proven unreliable, however, and the company is still working on two promised features in the "full self-driving" package — traffic signal recognition and automated city driving.
- Since Tesla says it will keep improving the technology — and raise prices accordingly — the package description could also change.
What to watch: Tesla, which had said it expected to return to profitability in the third quarter, has changed its outlook slightly.
- The company now says instead of "expecting" a profit, it is "aiming" for one but adds its main focus will be boosting deliveries, expanding factory production and generating cash.
