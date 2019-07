Tesla narrowed its net loss to $408 million in the second quarter, as the electric carmaker offset lower vehicle margins with cost reductions, but managed to set a record for quarterly deliveries.

Why it matters: Though an improvement over losses a year ago and last quarter, the Silicon Valley company missed analysts’ predictions of an adjusted loss of 35-cents a share — instead losing $1.12 per share — sending Tesla shares down more than 8% in after-hours trading on Wednesday.