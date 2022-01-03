Tesla reported fresh quarterly and full-year delivery records, underscoring how it's weathering the chip shortage hobbling the auto industry and signaling wider momentum for electric cars.

Driving the news: Tesla said Sunday that it delivered 308,600 cars worldwide in the fourth quarter and 936,172 for all of 2021, beating analysts' estimates.

Tesla's stock is up about 7% this morning in premarket trading.

What they're saying: "This was a 'trophy case' quarter for [CEO Elon] Musk & Co. with massive momentum moving into 2022," Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said in a note.

The big picture: It's the latest moment in a strong run for the automaker, which is now consistently profitable and reported a record $1.6 billion in Q3 net earnings.

Tesla's market value exceeded $1 trillion in October.

Yes, but: The Wall Street Journal notes Tesla has not completely avoided supply chain woes, and Tesla also suffered a setback with a big recall announced last week.