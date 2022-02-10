Tesla accused of systemic racial discrimination in California lawsuit

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk at a company event in Hawthorne, California. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Tesla is being sued over allegations of systemic racial discrimination made at the company’s California facilities, a state regulatory agency announced late Wednesday. Tesla said ahead of the lawsuit that such action was "misguided."
Driving the news: California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) director Kevin Kish said in an emailed statement that the agency filed the lawsuit Wednesday in the Alameda County Superior Court following an investigation launched after "receiving hundreds of complaints from workers" on the matter.
- Kish alleges the agency found "evidence that Tesla’s Fremont factory is a racially segregated workplace where Black workers are subjected to racial slurs and discriminated against in job assignments, discipline, pay, and promotion creating a hostile work environment."
Details: Allegations include that Black workers were subjected to verbal racial abuse and that Tesla's "leads, supervisors, and managers were active participants and/or witnesses to these racist comments," according to excerpts of the lawsuit provided to Axios.
- Black workers were allegedly "confronted with racist writing at Tesla on "a daily basis," including graffiti featuring "swastikas, the Confederate flag, a white supremacist skull," and "KKK" on "restroom walls, restroom stalls, lockers, workplace benches, workstations, lunch tables, and the break room," per the lawsuit.
- "These slurs were even etched onto Defendants’ machinery," the lawsuit alleges. "One Black worker observed 'hang N[ ]' penned next to a drawing of a noose in the breakroom restroom," the suit alleges.
"A common narrative was Black and/or African American workers being taunted by racial slurs and then baited into verbal and physical confrontations, where they, in turn, were the ones disciplined for being purportedly 'aggressive' or 'threatening.'"— Excerpt of lawsuit provided to Axios by the DFEH.
The big picture: Tesla disclosed Monday in an annual filing that the DFEH had informed the company it had grounds for a civil complaint over the race discrimination and harassment allegations.
- A federal jury in California last year ordered Tesla to pay $137 million in damages to a Black former employee who accused the firm of ignoring complains that other workers had racially abused him.
What they're saying: Tesla did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment but said in a blog post ahead of the lawsuit that it "will be asking the court to pause the case and take other steps to ensure that facts and evidence will be heard."
- "Tesla strongly opposes all forms of discrimination and harassment and has a dedicated Employee Relations team that responds to and investigates all complaints," Tesla said in the post.
- "Tesla continues to seek to provide a workplace that is safe, respectful, fair, and inclusive — all of which are vital to achieving our mission," it added.
Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.