Terry McAuliffe announces another run for Virginia governor

Terry McAuliffe. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced on Wednesday he will be running for a second term as governor in 2021.
Why it matters: McAuliffe — an effective fundraiser, popular figure in Virginia politics and close ally of President-elect Joe Biden — will immediately be the favorite to take back his old job.
The state of play: The gubernatorial primary will field a diverse set of Democratic candidates, which has prompted a number of liberal groups to oppose McAuliffe's candidacy.
- Candidates include two Black women serving in the state legislature — Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy and Sen. Jennifer McClellan — and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who is also Black.
- Virginia law prohibits a sitting governor from running for re-election, but former governors are able to run once someone else has held the job. McAuliffe served as governor from 2014 to 2018.
