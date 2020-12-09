Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Terry McAuliffe announces another run for Virginia governor

Terry McAuliffe. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced on Wednesday he will be running for a second term as governor in 2021.

Why it matters: McAuliffe — an effective fundraiser, popular figure in Virginia politics and close ally of President-elect Joe Biden — will immediately be the favorite to take back his old job.

The state of play: The gubernatorial primary will field a diverse set of Democratic candidates, which has prompted a number of liberal groups to oppose McAuliffe's candidacy.

  • Candidates include two Black women serving in the state legislature — Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy and Sen. Jennifer McClellan — and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who is also Black.
  • Virginia law prohibits a sitting governor from running for re-election, but former governors are able to run once someone else has held the job. McAuliffe served as governor from 2014 to 2018.

More details on McAuliffe's planned run

Go deeper

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
26 mins ago - World

Biden and Netanyahu are on a collision course over Iran

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Eric Baradat (AFP), Gali Tibbon (AFP)/Getty Images

The incoming Biden administration and the Israeli government are on a collision course over the future of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Why it matters: There is a growing gap between Biden’s stated intention to re-enter the deal and Israel’s expectations and public demands against it.


Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Google to lift post-election political ad ban on Dec. 10

Photo: Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images

Google informed its advertising partners on Wednesday that beginning Dec. 10, it will lift the post-election political ad ban that went into effect after polls closed on Nov. 3, according to an email obtained by Axios.

The big picture: The lift comes about a month ahead of two crucial Georgia runoff races that will determine control of the Senate.


Ben Geman, author of Generate
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The rocky path into a lower carbon world

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Two huge oil companies charting different paths through the industry's uneven movement toward lower-carbon sources are both coming under fresh — but different — forms of pressure and scrutiny.

Driving the news: The Financial Times scooped yesterday that several clean energy executives have left Shell "amid a split over how far and fast the oil giant should shift towards greener fuels."



