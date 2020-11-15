Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Terry McAuliffe plans to run for governor of Virginia again

Terry McAuliffe at a Virginia State University homecoming parade. Photo: Parker Michels-Boyce for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Terry McAuliffe is telling friends he'll announce plans to again run for governor of Virginia in the coming weeks.

Why it matters: This could spark a divisive primary with younger, more diverse candidates and serve as a bellwether for 2024 races — including the next presidential election.

Details: Virginia holds its gubernatorial election a year after the presidential race, and its outcome can preview where the Democratic Party is heading and how it's viewed by Americans nationally.

  • This 2021 contest could expose deep divisions since it is expected to draw candidates from across the racial, gender and ideological spectrum.
  • It also may mirror the brewing battle between centrists and progressives in what had been a swing state but in recent cycles has become bluer.

The big picture: Other candidates already include two female members of the state legislature — Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy and Sen. Jennifer McClellan — and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who is African American. McAuliffe, as governor from 2014 to 2018, cast himself as a pro-business, job-creating Clinton Democrat.

  • He also made inroads with progressives by pushing for women's access to reproductive health, gun control and voting rights for former felons.
  • His PAC is flush with cash, having raised some $1.7 million as of this summer, and he counts nearly half of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus as supporters.

Between the lines: McAuliffe had been discussed as a possible ambassador or commerce secretary in the Biden administration, but he's made it clear the job he loves the most is being Virginia's governor.

  • Virginia law limits governors to a four-year term, but it also lets them run again after being out of office for four years.
  • McAuliffe passed on running for president in 2020, but if he won the governor's race, he could be primed to run for president in 2024.

Go deeper

Stef W. Kight
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Hispanic lawmaker says progressive ideas alienating Texas Latinos

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

"Defund the Police" rhetoric and fears that progressive climate policies could cost oil jobs boosted President Trump's performance in blue, largely Latino Texas counties bordering Mexico, a top Hispanic leader tells Axios.

Driving the news: Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), whose 28th Congressional District runs from the outskirts of San Antonio to the Rio Grande, toured eight counties in his district over four days last week.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan SwanBethany Allen-Ebrahimian
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump plans last-minute China crackdown

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump will enact a series of hardline policies during his final 10 weeks to cement his legacy on China, senior administration officials with direct knowledge of the plans tells Axios.

Why it matters: He'll try to make it politically untenable for the Biden administration to change course as China acts aggressively from India to Hong Kong to Taiwan, and the pandemic triggers a second global wave of shutdowns.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The economic advisers vying for gigs in Joe Biden's White House

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Joe Biden plans to fill his White House with economic advisers more progressive than he is, but they may be blocked from their most aggressive fiscal moves if Republicans maintain control of the Senate.

Why it matters: If the GOP keeps these progressives from winning a massive stimulus, they may be graded on a different curve: simply persuading Congress to spend more money, and relying on regulatory changes to advance Biden's broader agenda.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow