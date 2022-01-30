Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open final, breaking Grand Slam record

Spain's Rafael Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev late Sunday to win the 2022 Australian Open men's singles.

Why it matters: Nadal, 35, claims his 21st Grand Slam title, breaking a three-way record for most titles that he held with Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Switzerland's Roger Federer.

The win was also Nadal's second Australian Open title.

The big picture: Djokovic was unable to compete in this year's Australian Open over his refusal to receive a coronavirus vaccine, while Federer has yet to return to the court since having knee surgery in August 2021.

Go deeper: The Djokovic debacle