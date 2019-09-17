Tennessee becomes first state to introduce Medicaid block grant plan

Tennessee on Tuesday released its plan to transform its Medicaid program into a block grant, marking the most aggressive red-state Medicaid reform proposal yet, reports the Washington Post.

Why it matters, per Axios' Bob Herman: If Tennessee garners federal approval on a policy to cut Medicaid funds — and survives the subsequent lawsuits it'd surely face — it would encourage other conservative states to do the same. This would be a radical change to the medical safety net for the nation's poorest citizens.