42 mins ago - Technology

New video game spotlights trans representation

Ina Fried, author of Login

Image: Microsoft

Tell Me Why, which debuted for Xbox and Windows late last month, is the first big studio game to feature a transgender main character. In an interview, August Black, the transgender man who voices Tyler, said the role allowed him to be the trans male character he didn't see on screen when he was growing up.

Why it matters: LGBTQ representation in video games has lagged behind TV and movies, but that is beginning to change.

  • "At the end of the day I am honored to give Tyler a voice," Black told Axios. "He has taught me so much and in a way I feel like I also showed him a thing or two."

Details: The first episode of Tell Me Why released on Aug. 27, with another episode premiering last week and the third installment arriving this Thursday. The game features the story of Tyler and Alyson Ronan, twins who, according to the game's creators, "use their special bond to unravel the memories of their loving but troubled childhood."

The big picture: In addition to Tell Me Why, 2020 has also seen the release of The Last of Us, Part 2, which features a major non-playable trans character (as well as a lead character in a same-sex relationship).

While excited for what the game means for trans people, Black said he expects some negative responses too.

"Being different always means backlash. It’s not the first time I’ll receive it and I’m sure it won’t be the last. Backlash doesn’t scare me. I think it means you're pushing the boundaries on what people are used to. People should get used to trans representation; people should get used to trans existence."

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Russia's 2020 election manipulation looks a lot like 2016

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Increasing evidence shows that foreign actors, particularly Russia, are looking to exploit similar themes that were used in 2016 and in 2018 to divide the country ahead of this years' election.

Why it matters: There's now a visible pattern emerging across election cycles of which issues our country is most vulnerable to in terms of manipulation.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-EbrahimianSara Fischer
2 hours ago - World

Disney's Mulan was filmed in Xinjiang amid cultural genocide

The World Premiere of Disney's 'Mulan' at the Dolby Theatre on March 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney

This weekend, Disney revealed that some scenes from its live action remake of the 1998 animated classic "Mulan" were filmed in Xinjiang, where the Chinese government is engaged in a campaign of cultural and demographic genocide against indigenous minorities.

Why it matters: The riches promised by China's massive domestic film market are buying the silence — and even complicity — of one of America's most powerful entertainment empires.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Where the Trump campaign's money went

In a deeply reported article on "How Trump's Billion-Dollar Campaign Lost Its Cash Advantage," the N.Y. Times' Shane Goldmacher and Maggie Haberman found some unusual spending by the Trump campaign.

Why it matters: Money concerns are very real for President Trump's campaign — an unusual predicament for a sitting president, and one that worries veteran Republican operatives.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow