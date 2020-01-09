Record number of original TV shows created in 2019
A whopping 532 original scripted television series were created last year, according to the latest data from FX Networks Research, up 7% from the year before.
Why it matters: In recent years, experts wondered if the TV market would eventually reach "Peak TV," or a point of total saturation. The new data suggests that hasn't happened yet.
Be smart: The rise of streaming over the past decade can be credited for bloating the TV ecosystem, but it's also complicated it.
FX researchers used to show the number of original scripted series that were released by genre, but because streamers have become so intertwined with the traditional television ecosystem, that calculus no longer makes sense.
For example, Disney announced last year that Hulu will become the official streaming home for FX content. The partnership will offer current and new FX series to Hulu subscribers at the same time when they air on traditional TV.