Of the 10 regions surveyed as a part of Parrot Analytics' second quarter 2019 global streaming demand study, demand for dramas is by far the lowest in the U.S.
Why it matters: It's a clear shift from the beginning of the "Golden Age of TV" when shows like "Mad Men," "Breaking Bad," "The Good Wife," "House of Cards", and "Dexter" were so dominant.
According to the report, provided exclusively to Axios, the diversity of content favored by Americans is reflected in the most demanded sub-genres.
The U.S. is the only market where only four drama sub-genres are in the 10 most demanded.
The country's largest sub-genre during Q2 2019 was superhero series, followed by sci-fi dramas.
Be smart: The trend follows the same trajectory as the film industry, where drama was dominant in the 1990s, but then shifted to more action and adventure films starting in the mid-2000s.
Other key takeaways: According to the report, Netflix remains the clear leader in overall streaming demand around the world.
Yes, but: Its demand share decreased in the latest study by 2.5% since the first quarter. Parrot expects Netflix demand to bounce back this quarter with the release of the third season of "Stranger Things," a similar prediction that analysts have made about Netflix's subscriber numbers.
The big picture: The number of competitors offering original series is growing. Over 10% of the global share of demand is for originals from smaller, specialist and local subscription services, up 2.5% from the last report.