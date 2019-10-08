Stories

Americans are tiring of TV dramas

Of the 10 regions surveyed as a part of Parrot Analytics' second quarter 2019 global streaming demand study, demand for dramas is by far the lowest in the U.S.

Why it matters: It's a clear shift from the beginning of the "Golden Age of TV" when shows like "Mad Men," "Breaking Bad," "The Good Wife," "House of Cards", and "Dexter" were so dominant.

  • According to the report, provided exclusively to Axios, the diversity of content favored by Americans is reflected in the most demanded sub-genres.
  • The U.S. is the only market where only four drama sub-genres are in the 10 most demanded.
  • The country's largest sub-genre during Q2 2019 was superhero series, followed by sci-fi dramas.

Be smart: The trend follows the same trajectory as the film industry, where drama was dominant in the 1990s, but then shifted to more action and adventure films starting in the mid-2000s.

Other key takeaways: According to the report, Netflix remains the clear leader in overall streaming demand around the world.

  • Yes, but: Its demand share decreased in the latest study by 2.5% since the first quarter. Parrot expects Netflix demand to bounce back this quarter with the release of the third season of "Stranger Things," a similar prediction that analysts have made about Netflix's subscriber numbers.

The big picture: The number of competitors offering original series is growing. Over 10% of the global share of demand is for originals from smaller, specialist and local subscription services, up 2.5% from the last report.

