According to the report, provided exclusively to Axios, the diversity of content favored by Americans is reflected in the most demanded sub-genres.

The U.S. is the only market where only four drama sub-genres are in the 10 most demanded.

The country's largest sub-genre during Q2 2019 was superhero series, followed by sci-fi dramas.

Be smart: The trend follows the same trajectory as the film industry, where drama was dominant in the 1990s, but then shifted to more action and adventure films starting in the mid-2000s.

Data: The Numbers; Chart: Axios Visuals

Other key takeaways: According to the report, Netflix remains the clear leader in overall streaming demand around the world.

Yes, but: Its demand share decreased in the latest study by 2.5% since the first quarter. Parrot expects Netflix demand to bounce back this quarter with the release of the third season of "Stranger Things," a similar prediction that analysts have made about Netflix's subscriber numbers.

The big picture: The number of competitors offering original series is growing. Over 10% of the global share of demand is for originals from smaller, specialist and local subscription services, up 2.5% from the last report.